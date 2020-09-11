Sports Insider 2020: Shortage of officials increased by pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there was already a shortage of officials. Now, there is an even bigger shortage.

“If you don’t have officials, it’s just recess,” Jared Butson said.

“There’s a shortage of officials across all the sports and the pandemic in some respects exacerbates that,” Eric Huntoon added.

If you’ve ever considered becoming an official you are needed now; there is a nationwide shortage.

The NFL had numerous officials opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Butson says high school athletics are facing a shortage, too.

“I know with soccer, for example, I’ve talked to their assigner and they’re down 20 officials this fall. So they’re trying to cover all the soccer games in the area with 20 less officials. That gets to be a challenge,” he said.

The challenges don’t end there. Volleyball official, Carol Jaquith, understands the importance of the statewide mask mandate but says it makes officiating more difficult.

“I think we’re going to lose or a lot of officials are just going to decide to stay out until we don’t have to wear mandatory masks because it was difficult to try and blow a whistle and have it in my mask. It was not comfortable.”

Charged with making officiating assignments, Butson says he understands if officials decide to sit out.

“I respect their decision,” he said. “ I’m not going to try and sway them one way or the other. That’s up to them – that’s their personal decision.”

Butson says becoming an official is a great way to give back when one’s playing days are in the rearview mirror.

“We all get to a certain point in our lives where we can’t play the sport anymore and this si a great way to stay connected to the sport, to give back, to have a connection with the youth, exercise. It’s a win-win all the way around.”

If you are interested in becoming an official or would like to learn more about the Rochester Area Officials Association, click here.