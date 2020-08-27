Sports Insider 2020: Newman Catholic switches from baseball mode to football mode

MASON CITY, Iowa – Iowa unique in that it’s the only state in the country that plays baseball during the summer. That has made for interesting challenges for football coaches, especially at Newman Catholic.

The Knights have one of the longest baseball seasons year in and year out. That’s affecting how they do things on the gridiron.

In the muggy, Midwest summers, Newman Catholic football head coach, Rich McCardle, opts to hold practices at night. Due to COVID-19 and the heat, players are separated and get water breaks every 13 minutes.

This isn’t something he’s been accustomed to. What McCardle is accustomed to is getting some of his players back right before fall camp.

“We’ve had that problem every year,” he said.

Much of the program is fed by Newman Catholic’s baseball team, a powerhouse around the state that has three state championships in the last four seasons.

The problem with that much success is that players on those teams don’t finish until the end of July. Football begins in early August.

“The kids are competing all summer long, they’re staying in shape, they’re active, and they’re being successful and that translates to football,” McCardle said.

Max Burt has gotten used to the routine. The sophomore put up video game numbers for the Knights on the diamond.

After just three days off in between sports, Burt is back on the gridiron.

“That’s just how it’s been over the past couple of years,” he said. “It’s a good problem to have I guess because we’re very proud of our baseball tradition but it’s good to be back in the football season for sure.”

Going through a long baseball season just to switch into football mode isn’t as easy as it sounds. McCardle says he has to ease players into that first week of practice.

“Every year we’re about a week behind just getting out of baseball mode and into football mode because it’s different training, but the kids just do a great job.”

Burt still gets his baseball fix from time to time but right now the focus is on the football season.

“I love baseball but once baseball is over – you’re still going to hit when you can – but it’s football season now,” he said.

Newman Catholic will begin its season on the road at North Union on Aug. 28.