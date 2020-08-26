Sports Insider 2020: New coach, familiar face for Mason City football

MASON CITY, Iowa – For the second time in as many years, Mason City has a new man guiding its football team. No stranger to the sidelines, John Lee begins his second tenure with the Mohawks. He was previously head coach from 2000-2009.

“Things come back to you slowly here and there. All of a sudden, you remember a coaching point you used to make – a saying you used to use,” Lee said. “I would say it’s like riding a bike but there’s still a lot to be learned. A lot to remember.”

After a decade away from the game, it's not the same Mohawks team from when he left. Lee is relying on his staff to help him get to know his players.

“I’ve learned a lot of these assistant coaches help to win the players over and the players have responded well and I think we’ve got a good thing going.”

He has got the background. Mason city’s last winning season was when Lee was at the helm. His players are buying into the program.

“Having a guy that knows we’re going to win and has that confidence every game, it’s just really big and it gets in the guys' heads and that’s a great thing for us,” Ben Pederson said.

“It really makes guys buy into the program,” Carter Thomas added. “It makes it a lot easier for guys to want to play for him.”

It’s no secret Mason City has struggled in the past decade. The team hasn’t won more than three games per season in 11 years.

Lee says the road to success starts with fall camp.

“Wins and losses are actually won in the summer, you’re just there to collect it on Friday nights. The kids have put themselves in a position to make something great happen,” Lee said.

This Friday against Marshalltown, the Mohawks are ready to show the Hawkeye state what they’re made of.

“I think our offense and defensive game plan are perfect and I think we’ll get out there and hopefully execute well,” Pederson said.

“I’m pretty pumped. I’m ready to play some football,” Thomas added.

The Mohawks will play home games against Fort Dodge, Gilbert, Boone, and Humboldt this season.