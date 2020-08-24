Sports Insider 2020: Minnesota volleyball teams have more questions than answers

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – High school volleyball in Minnesota is going to look a lot different this year. According to Stewartville volleyball head coach, John Dzubay, there are a lot more questions than there are answers at this point.

“I’d tell you right now I don’t even know if there’s a state tournament. I haven’t seen anything about a state tournament.”

On Aug. 4, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors voted to postpone volleyball and football until the spring. Until then, teams will be permitted to have 12 practices throughout the month of September.

Dzubay doesn’t see the point.

“12 is 12 too many in my opinion,” he said. “I don’t know why they’re adding 12 practices for something you’re not going to be doing for over five months.”

Further adding to the confusion coaches say the guidelines for that training period are unclear.

“Can you have 10-hour practices or three hours? There’s no sign on what you can do on that or not.”

Once the season opens on Mar. 15, it will be an abbreviated eight-week season. Dzubay says it’s simply not enough time.

“You have two weeks of preparing for your season – you can’t just play games the first day. Then, a state tournament takes two weeks and there’s only eight weeks total so that leaves four weeks for your whole season. We can’t even play everybody in our conference in four weeks,” he said.

Another unknown is how club volleyball will impact the spring season.

For the defending state champion Tigers, the roster is loaded with talent. If clubs don’t honor the high school season the impact could be detrimental to the team’s success.

“Erin Lamb is a DI player. (For example) if they have their club stuff during our season and there’s talk that they’re going to Europe...that’s an easy choice. If I can go play in Europe or I’m going to play for my high school team – I shouldn’t say an easy choice I mean it’s, wow, that’s a tough choice to put a kid in.”

Dzubay says that both he and the players are excited for a season no matter what it looks like. They are just ready to get back on the court and experience some sense of normalcy.