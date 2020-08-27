Sports Insider 2020: It's good to be King

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – At the beginning of August, the Minnesota State High School League announced its decision to move football to the spring. Multisport athletes will most definitely feel the impact of this decision.

Eli King is a junior at Caledonia and is well on his way to becoming a top 100 recruit as the Division I offers continue to pile up.

“For football, it’s Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Missouri, Nebraska, and Penn State. For basketball it’s Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Stanford, Marquette, and Northern Iowa,” King said.

King is living the life many kids dream of. With a total of 13 offers on the table, he still has plenty of high school ahead of him so he’s taking this time to learn.

“Right now I’m just trying to learn more about the programs and trying to learn stuff from every school .”

Winning is in King’s blood. He’s a wide receiver on the football team which has the nation’s longest active winning streak at 67 games. With no football this fall, he views the hiatus as an opportunity to keep getting better.

“I think it just gives us more time to get better athletically and physically,” he said.

One thing weighing on his mind is if the delayed start to football will impact travel basketball.

“I think it’d definitely impact it and if we went deep (into the football postseason) I think I’d probably have to wait until summer to start playing travel ball.”

While he might not know if it will be football or basketball in college, he makes it clear fulfilling his high school commitment comes before all else including travel ball.

“I’d obviously like to play the whole travel ball season but if football is still going then, that’s just what it will have to be,” he said.

King says he has been using his downtime during the pandemic to keep lifting with hopes of beefing up a little before the season approaches.