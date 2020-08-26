Sports Insider 2020: Cross country runners adapt to new changes

MASON CITY, Iowa – Throughout the coronavirus pandemic a lot has changed in the sports world. Notably, how high school teams practice and play.

Fortunately, cross country is a non-contact sport that doesn’t require a lot of equipment that needs to be sanitized routinely. However, there are still some changes being made when it comes to keeping athletes safe at practices and meets.

“No high-fives, no hugging, none of that stuff can go on. That’s one of the harder things actually. They’re kind of used to the masks but in cross country, you get done with your run and your teammates come in and you want to high-five them or whatever – can’t do that anymore,” Newman Catholic cross country head coach, Mike Schutt said.

Sure, there are some social distancing measures in place but overall, not much has changed for cross country runners this season. Coach Schutt says his runners do have to adjust to wearing masks when they aren’t running.

“Whenever we’re in a group setting where I’m talking to them or something, we’re in masks. When they’re actually out on their training runs they’re not wearing masks. That would be hard, I think.”

Senior Lilly Stockberger, says even on a hot day if wearing a mask is the difference between having a season and not, she’s all in.

“If it means we get to be out here and run, I’m willing to pay the price,” she said.

Earlier in the pandemic, the runners were being kept far apart. Lately, though, the team has been in groups for training runs.

Stockberger says that’s working for her.

“We started going out in groups when we run which I’ve really enjoyed because you can use the people around you to help pace you.”

Fellow senior, Caden Rodning, says the team has been successful in its safe approach and is set for another great season.

“Everyone has been really good at wearing their masking and staying spread apart,” he said. “I’m pretty confident we’ll stay and have a full year.”

The goal of the Knights is to continue their tradition of excellence.

“The ultimate goal is to get back to state. We’d like to get back there as a team, I’d like to be there one more time, and then just place as high as we can get once we get there,” Rodning said.

Schutt says he expects meets to look the same except fans will be wearing masks as will athletes when they aren’t running.

Minnesota schools in the Big 9 Conference have elected to use a staggered start at meets this season. 25 runners will be released every one minute.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has given schools the option in its suggested guidelines, but Schutt says he is unaware of any meets using this format at this time.