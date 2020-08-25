Sports Insider 2020: Coaches adapt to new 'normal' recruiting technique

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – A pandemic upending sports is adding another wrinkle to the recruiting of college athletes.

Often times when we go to college games, we never think about the route in which they got there. Coaches say that COVID-19 has presented challenges in the recruiting process but they have found ways to work around them.

“Our AD told us the keyword is flexibility. You have to be flexible in your approach to everything and the safety of the kids has to come first,” Brad Vaught said.

Coaches train their athletes to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. Now the coaches are finding themselves doing the adapting.

RCTC wrestling coach, Travis Rutt, says the most important thing in the recruiting process right now is building a relationship with recruits.

“Right now, it’s making that connection with the students. Obviously, everybody needs that connection and right now we need it more than ever I would say,” he said. “So making that connection and then going into the information. When we start talking information about RCTC it makes it really easy.”

Earlier in the pandemic, campus visits and face-to-face recruiting were forbidden. Vaught, the NIACC women’s basketball coach, says that’s when technology began to play an important role.

“It’s just a ton of Zoom,” he said. “It’s all the time – I have two Zoom calls with recruits tonight.”

As recruits learn about the affordable tuition and the program’s success the process becomes easier.

“Success breeds success, right?” said Rutt. “When new recruits see that success they want to be a part of it.”

Vaught says he is finding an increasing number of recruits willing to stay close to home and he attributes that to the uncertainty of this pandemic.

“I had a player I was recruiting tell me that. ‘I want to stay closer to home.’ I think anytime that you have a big question mark like that – especially an unknown with a health pandemic like this it creates a certain amount of stress in kids. Going away to college is stressful enough.”

Rutt says the virtual recruiting process works. Three of his wrestlers on campus who had only seen it virtually who told him it was exactly what they pictured.