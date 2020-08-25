Sports Insider 2020: New team, new field for Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake is receiving a makeover in 2020. After a state tournament appearance, the Lions graduated a stack of starters, including quarterback Jaylen Devries, who's off the Southern Illinois.

Jared Devries will have to lead a new squad facing high expectations.

"A lot of new guys at a lot of new positions but they're learning as much as they can as quickly as they can and the effort has been just outstanding," Devries said.

There are changes beyond personnel. Clear Lake Field is undergoing renovations, including new bleachers, a scoreboard and turf that remsemble the University of Iowa's Kinnick Stadium -- Devries alma mater.

"The whole community is excited," Devries said. "You can see everybody going by all the time looking up for the updates and the kids are really excited. Hopefully we can put a good showing Friday night."

Speaking of alma maters, it's only fitting the Lions open up their 2020 season against Jared's old high school, Applington-Parkersburg.

"There's some history there but these kids are excited to get out there," he said.

Clear Lake begins the season with three-straight home games, Osage and Iowa Falls-Alden follow AP. Things look different this year because of Covid-19, but Devries says his players want to be on the field.

"We've got 73 guys out and the guys just want to be a part of something, be a part of the football team, be hanging out with their friends and creating memories," he said.

And pandemic aside.

"Football is still football," Devries said. "[I]can't wait for Friday night to watch these guys compete."