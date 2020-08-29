Clear
BREAKING NEWS Garage fire in Mason City Full Story

Sports Insider 2020: Honkers recover from rough season

"To say it was difficult would be an understatement."

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 10:08 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Like many franchises during Covid-19, the Rochester Honkers struggled navigating the pandemic.

"To say it was difficult would be an understatement," Honkers General Manager Jeremy Aagard said. "I think all-in-all in the climate that we're in and are hopefully going to come out of soon, I think it was as good as could be expected." 

2020 was a season full of challenges for the team. Days into the season, activity was halted after an asymptomatic player tested positive for the virus. Seating capacity was severely limited, cutting into the team's revenue.

Aagard says it will be a long recovery process.

"We know we can't do it over night but we are going to build back as much as we can for the 2020-21 season and just look forward from there to get back to where we need to be," he said.

Aagard says they're already brainstorming ideas to draw baseball fans to the park next summer, assuming everything is back to normal.

"I think you're going to see our fireworks are bigger and better than ever," he said. "Some of our nights that we have done like bark in the park -- unfortunately we had to reschedule that and it didn't work out for this year, and I think you will see a lot more player involvement in our promotions as well."

Despite all the difficulties the team faced in 2020, Aagard views the season as a successe. For their part, the players he says came away from this burdensome season thankful for the opportunity to continue developing.

"They were appreciative and I was unsure of that myself," he said. Guys on our last night came up and said 'Hey thank you for the opportunity. We really appreciate being able to play, we loved our host family'. They didn't really even get the chance to know what Rochester was all about because everything was essentially closed down and got a lot of comments from the players that they were excited for an opportunity to come back which is the biggest compliment we can get." 

The Honkers finished 2020 with a 7-30 record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 73240

Reported Deaths: 1859
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22520878
Ramsey8951298
Dakota5677110
Anoka4567120
Stearns321222
Washington286154
Olmsted197724
Scott194131
Nobles185013
Mower11703
Wright11686
Rice11638
Blue Earth11535
Carver10944
Sherburne87612
Clay85640
St. Louis83223
Kandiyohi8031
Lyon4733
Todd4462
Nicollet42715
Watonwan4224
Steele4182
Freeborn3941
Benton3813
Winona36517
Le Sueur3612
McLeod3471
Beltrami3131
Crow Wing29716
Chisago2911
Otter Tail2684
Goodhue2529
Waseca2482
Martin2266
Cottonwood1970
Polk1944
Becker1892
Itasca18512
Carlton1831
Pipestone1809
Isanti1690
Douglas1551
Dodge1540
Pine1490
Unassigned14749
Murray1401
Chippewa1301
Sibley1282
Brown1172
Wabasha1170
Faribault1120
Morrison1121
Meeker1032
Rock1010
Cass993
Jackson930
Mille Lacs933
Koochiching873
Fillmore840
Pennington811
Renville786
Yellow Medicine781
Houston700
Roseau690
Kanabec644
Lincoln640
Pope620
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood540
Wilkin493
Aitkin481
Norman450
Wadena450
Hubbard420
Mahnomen351
Marshall330
Stevens330
Big Stone320
Lake280
Red Lake280
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson40

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 62640

Reported Deaths: 1101
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13039226
Woodbury406856
Black Hawk370474
Johnson344326
Linn290394
Dallas233239
Story222516
Scott214620
Dubuque198436
Buena Vista182512
Marshall162231
Pottawattamie159334
Wapello106749
Webster9988
Muscatine94951
Sioux8713
Crawford8223
Cerro Gordo80120
Clinton78910
Warren7535
Plymouth70218
Tama61429
Jasper56330
Des Moines5415
Wright5161
Marion4560
Dickinson4196
Louisa39414
Lee3805
Carroll3522
Boone3384
Washington33411
Franklin29417
Bremer2867
Hamilton2792
Henry2614
Clay2363
Clarke2343
Hardin2261
Emmet2208
Shelby2141
Floyd2113
Mahaska21018
Winneshiek2081
Delaware1993
Jackson1981
Benton1941
Butler1932
Poweshiek1828
Clayton1773
Allamakee1724
Buchanan1721
Guthrie1685
Jones1662
Madison1602
Winnebago1557
Humboldt1542
Hancock1492
Cedar1481
Harrison1431
Lyon1432
Fayette1371
Cherokee1362
Pocahontas1292
Howard1262
Mills1261
Grundy1241
Calhoun1192
Kossuth1190
Jefferson1160
Cass1122
Palo Alto1120
Iowa1111
Page1100
Taylor1101
Sac1070
Monona1061
Monroe1028
Chickasaw1000
Van Buren991
Osceola970
Mitchell960
Lucas935
Union933
Davis812
Appanoose803
Worth790
Montgomery734
Keokuk591
Fremont570
Greene530
Adair501
Wayne472
Decatur430
Ida400
Audubon371
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Beautiful weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preparing for the new school year

Image

Greek Festival in Rochester

Image

Sports Insider 2020: The ugly side of college athletics

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Honkers recover from rough season

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Football is back in the Hawkeye state

Image

Donation Goes Towards Building New Clinic

Image

New Sculptures for Mason City Arena

Image

MN GOP Chair Reflects on Trump's Leadership

Image

Food Bank faces dire straits

Community Events