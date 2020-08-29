Sports Insider 2020: Honkers recover from rough season

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Like many franchises during Covid-19, the Rochester Honkers struggled navigating the pandemic.

"To say it was difficult would be an understatement," Honkers General Manager Jeremy Aagard said. "I think all-in-all in the climate that we're in and are hopefully going to come out of soon, I think it was as good as could be expected."

2020 was a season full of challenges for the team. Days into the season, activity was halted after an asymptomatic player tested positive for the virus. Seating capacity was severely limited, cutting into the team's revenue.

Aagard says it will be a long recovery process.

"We know we can't do it over night but we are going to build back as much as we can for the 2020-21 season and just look forward from there to get back to where we need to be," he said.

Aagard says they're already brainstorming ideas to draw baseball fans to the park next summer, assuming everything is back to normal.

"I think you're going to see our fireworks are bigger and better than ever," he said. "Some of our nights that we have done like bark in the park -- unfortunately we had to reschedule that and it didn't work out for this year, and I think you will see a lot more player involvement in our promotions as well."

Despite all the difficulties the team faced in 2020, Aagard views the season as a successe. For their part, the players he says came away from this burdensome season thankful for the opportunity to continue developing.

"They were appreciative and I was unsure of that myself," he said. Guys on our last night came up and said 'Hey thank you for the opportunity. We really appreciate being able to play, we loved our host family'. They didn't really even get the chance to know what Rochester was all about because everything was essentially closed down and got a lot of comments from the players that they were excited for an opportunity to come back which is the biggest compliment we can get."

The Honkers finished 2020 with a 7-30 record.