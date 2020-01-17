Sports Cancellations for Jan. 17

Big 9

TBD Knowledge Bowl: Varsity Meet (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Northfield vs. TBD @ Southeast Coop

4:00pm Basketball:Boys Middle School Game (Cancelled) Mankato West vs. Waseca @ Waseca Intermediate School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Postponed) Rochester John Marshall vs. Faribault @ Faribault High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Austin vs. Mankato East @ Mankato East High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Rescheduled to 02-08-20) Owatonna vs. Mankato West @ Mankato West High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls 9A Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Winona vs. Northfield @ Northfield High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls 9A Game (Rescheduled to 02-15-20) Mankato West vs. Owatonna @ Owatonna High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 9A Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Albert Lea vs. Rochester Century @ Rochester Century High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls 9A Game (Postponed) Faribault vs. Rochester John Marshall @ Rochester John Marshall High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Northfield vs. Winona @ Winona Senior High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys 9A Game (Postponed) Rochester John Marshall vs. Faribault @ Faribault High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys 9A Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Northfield vs. Winona @ Winona Middle School

5:00pm Ice Hockey:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Windom vs. Austin @ Austin Packer Arena

5:00pm Swim & Dive:Boys Varsity Section True Team (Date Changed to 01-18-20) Albert Lea, Faribault, Mankato East, Mankato West, Red Wing, Simley, Winona vs. Austin @ Austin Ellis Middle School

Diving

5:00pm Swim & Dive:Boys Varsity Section True Team (Date Changed to 01-18-20) Albert Lea, Faribault, Mankato East, Mankato West, Red Wing, Simley, Winona vs. Austin @ Austin Ellis Middle School

Diving

5:00pm Swim & Dive:Boys Varsity Section True Team (Date Changed to 01-18-20) Albert Lea, Faribault, Mankato East, Mankato West, Red Wing, Simley vs. Austin @ Austin Ellis Middle School

Diving

5:00pm Swimming:Boys Varsity Section True Team (Date Changed to 01-18-20) Albert Lea, Faribault, Mankato East, Mankato West, Red Wing, Simley, Winona vs. Austin @ Austin Ellis Middle School

Diving

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 9A Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) Rochester Century vs. Albert Lea @ Albert Lea High School

5:30pm Basketball:Boys 9A Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Austin vs. Mankato East @ Mankato Prairie Winds Middle School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) Rochester Century vs. Albert Lea @ Albert Lea High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Mankato East vs. Austin @ Austin High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls 9A Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Mankato East vs. Austin @ Austin High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys 9B Game (Postponed) Rochester John Marshall vs. Faribault @ Faribault High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed) Rochester John Marshall vs. Faribault @ Faribault High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys 9A Game (Rescheduled to 02-08-20) Owatonna vs. Mankato West @ Mankato Dakota Meadows Middle School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Austin vs. Mankato East @ Mankato East High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-08-20) Owatonna vs. Mankato West @ Mankato West High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Winona vs. Northfield @ Northfield High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-15-20) Mankato West vs. Owatonna @ Owatonna High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Albert Lea vs. Rochester Century @ Rochester Century High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys 9B Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Albert Lea vs. Rochester Century @ Rochester Century High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed) Faribault vs. Rochester John Marshall @ Rochester John Marshall High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys 9B Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Northfield vs. Winona @ Winona Middle School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Northfield vs. Winona @ Winona Senior High School

6:00pm Ice Hockey:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Albert Lea vs. Winona @ Winona Bud King Ice Arena

6:00pm Ice Hockey:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Albert Lea vs. Winona @ Winona Bud King Ice Arena

6:00pm Nordic Ski:Girls Varsity Meet (Cancelled) Northfield vs. TBD @ Hyland Hills Ski Area

6:00pm Nordic Ski:Boys Varsity Meet (Cancelled) Northfield vs. TBD @ Hyland Hills Ski Area

6:00pm Nordic Ski:Girls Varsity Meet (Cancelled) vs. Winona @ Hyland Hills Ski Area

6:00pm Swim & Dive:Boys Varsity Section True Team (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Mankato West vs. Austin @ Austin Ellis Middle School

6:00pm Swim & Dive:Boys Varsity Section True Team (Date Changed to 01-18-20) Mankato East vs. Austin @ Austin Ellis Middle School

Dive Competition

6:00pm Wrestling: JV Match (Postponed to 02-03-20) Albert Lea vs. Rochester Mayo @ Rochester Mayo High School

6:30pm Basketball:Boys 9B Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Austin vs. Mankato East @ Mankato Prairie Winds Middle School

6:30pm Gymnastics:Girls Varsity Meet (Postponed) Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo vs. Faribault @ Faribault Gymnastics Center

6:30pm Gymnastics:Girls JV Meet (Postponed) Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo vs. Faribault @ Faribault Gymnastics Center

7:00pm Basketball:Boys 9B Game (Rescheduled to 02-08-20) Owatonna vs. Mankato West @ Mankato Dakota Meadows Middle School

7:00pm Ice Hockey:Girls Varsity Game (Cancelled) Fond Du Lac vs. Austin @ Austin Packer Arena

7:00pm Ice Hockey:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-01-20) Mankato West vs. Waseca @ Waseca Community Arena

7:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Match (Postponed to 02-03-20) Albert Lea vs. Rochester Mayo @ Rochester Mayo High School

7:15pm Ice Hockey:Girls Varsity Game (Cancelled) Northfield vs. Sartell @ Sartell - Bernick's Arena

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) Rochester Century vs. Albert Lea @ Albert Lea High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Mankato East vs. Austin @ Austin High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Rochester John Marshall vs. Faribault @ Faribault High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Austin vs. Mankato East @ Mankato East High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-08-20) Owatonna vs. Mankato West @ Mankato West High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Winona vs. Northfield @ Northfield High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-15-20) Mankato West vs. Owatonna @ Owatonna High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Albert Lea vs. Rochester Century @ Rochester Century High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Faribault vs. Rochester John Marshall @ Rochester John Marshall High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Northfield vs. Winona @ Winona Senior High School

Three Rivers Conference

TBD Dance Team: JV Conference Meet Lewiston-Altura vs. St. Charles @ St. Charles HS

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed) Minnehaha Academy vs. Caledonia Area Public Schools @ Caledonia Area High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 8 Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Rushford-Peterson vs. Chatfield @ Chatfield Elem. School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Saint Charles vs. Cotter Schools @ Cotter Gym - John Nett Rec

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 8 Game (Date Changed to 02-04-20) Fillmore Central vs. Dover-Eyota @ Dover-Eyota Elem. School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Rescheduled to 02-04-20) Dover-Eyota vs. Fillmore Central @ Fillmore Central High School

145 Main Ave. S., Harmony

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Rescheduled to 02-07-20) Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Lewiston-Altura @ Lewiston-Altura High School

PARENTS NIGHT

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Chatfield vs. Rushford-Peterson @ Rushford-Peterson High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed) Minnehaha Academy vs. Caledonia Area Public Schools @ Caledonia Area Elementary Gym

5:00pm Basketball:Boys 9 Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Rushford-Peterson vs. Chatfield @ Chatfield High School

5:00pm Basketball:Girls 9 Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Saint Charles vs. Cotter Schools @ Cotter Gym - John Nett Rec

5:00pm Basketball:Boys 9 Game (Date Changed to 02-04-20) Fillmore Central vs. Dover-Eyota @ DE: Dover-Eyota High School

5:00pm Basketball:Girls 9 Game (Rescheduled to 02-04-20) Dover-Eyota vs. Fillmore Central @ Fillmore Central High School

145 Main Ave. S., Harmony

5:00pm Basketball:Girls 9 Game (Rescheduled to 02-07-20) Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Lewiston-Altura @ Lewiston-Altura High School

PARENTS NIGHT

5:00pm Basketball:Boys 9 Game (Rescheduled to 02-03-20) La Crescent-Hokah vs. Southland @ Southland High School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Minnehaha Academy vs. Caledonia Area Public Schools @ Caledonia Area High School

5:30pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Rushford-Peterson vs. Chatfield @ Chatfield Elem. School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Saint Charles vs. Cotter Schools @ Cotter Gym - John Nett Rec

5:30pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Date Changed to 02-04-20) Fillmore Central vs. Dover-Eyota @ Dover-Eyota Elem. School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Rescheduled to 02-04-20) Dover-Eyota vs. Fillmore Central @ Fillmore Central High School

145 Main Ave. S., Harmony

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Rescheduled to 02-07-20) Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Lewiston-Altura @ Lewiston-Altura High School

PARENTS NIGHT

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Chatfield vs. Rushford-Peterson @ Rushford-Peterson High School

6:00pm Dance Team: Varsity Conference Championship (Date Changed to 01-20-20) TBA vs. Saint Charles @ Saint Charles High School

6:00pm Dance Team: Varsity Conference Championship (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Fillmore Central, Lewiston-Altura, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Rushford-Peterson, Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Saint Charles @ Saint Charles High School

600 East 6th St, St. Charles

6:00pm Dance Team:Girls Varsity Conference Meet Lewiston-Altura vs. St. Charles @ St. Charles HS

6:15pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Rushford-Peterson vs. Chatfield @ Chatfield High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Saint Charles vs. Cotter Schools @ Cotter Gym - John Nett Rec

6:15pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Date Changed to 02-04-20) Fillmore Central vs. Dover-Eyota @ DE: Dover-Eyota High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-04-20) Dover-Eyota vs. Fillmore Central @ Fillmore Central High School

145 Main Ave. S., Harmony

6:15pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 02-01-20) Southland vs. La Crescent-Hokah @ La Crescent High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-07-20) Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Lewiston-Altura @ Lewiston-Altura High School

PARENTS NIGHT

6:15pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Chatfield vs. Rushford-Peterson @ Rushford-Peterson High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-03-20) La Crescent-Hokah vs. Southland @ Southland High School

7:00pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Minnehaha Academy vs. Caledonia Area Public Schools @ Caledonia Area High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Rushford-Peterson vs. Chatfield @ Chatfield High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Saint Charles vs. Cotter Schools @ Cotter Gym - John Nett Rec

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Date Changed to 02-04-20) Fillmore Central vs. Dover-Eyota @ DE: Dover-Eyota High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-04-20) Dover-Eyota vs. Fillmore Central @ Fillmore Central High School

145 Main Ave. S., Harmony

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 02-01-20) Southland vs. La Crescent-Hokah @ La Crescent High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-07-20) Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Lewiston-Altura @ Lewiston-Altura High School

PARENTS NIGHT

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) Chatfield vs. Rushford-Peterson @ Rushford-Peterson High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-03-20) La Crescent-Hokah vs. Southland @ Southland High School

Hiawatha Valley League

4:00pm Wrestling: Jr. High Invitational (Cancelled) Lake City vs. Ellsworth Wisconsin @ Ellsworth High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Pine Island vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa @ Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Pine Island vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa @ Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4:30pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Lake City vs. Cannon Falls @ Cannon Falls High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Lake City vs. Cannon Falls @ Cannon Falls High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Cancelled) Pine Island vs. Kasson-Mantorville @ Kasson-Mantorville Elem. Gym

4:30pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Date Changed to 02-10-20) Rochester Lourdes vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo @ Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Cancelled) Rochester Lourdes vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo @ Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Cannon Falls vs. Lake City @ Lake City Bluff View Elementary

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Cannon Falls vs. Lake City @ Lake City High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Cancelled) Kasson-Mantorville vs. Pine Island @ Pine Island High School

4:30pm Wrestling: JV Invitational (Cancelled) Goodhue, Amery, Menomonie, New Richmond, Prescott, Lake City, School District of Somerset, St Croix Central, St. Croix Falls, Glenwood City, Spring Valley, Unity, John Marshall, Rochester vs. Ellsworth Community @ Ellsworth Middle School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Cancelled) Pine Island vs. Kasson-Mantorville @ K-M High School

5:30pm Ice Hockey:Girls JV Game (Cancelled) Warroad vs. Rochester Lourdes @ Graham Arena Complex

5:30pm Wrestling: Varsity Game (Cancelled) Byron Public Schools, Durand, Foley, Luck, Northwestern vs. Saint Croix Central @ Saint Croix Central High School

SCC HOF Duals

5:45pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Pine Island vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa @ Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5:45pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Pine Island vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa @ Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5:45pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Lake City vs. Cannon Falls @ Cannon Falls High School

5:45pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Lake City vs. Cannon Falls @ Cannon Falls High School

5:45pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Cancelled) Pine Island vs. Kasson-Mantorville @ Kasson-Mantorville Elem. Gym

5:45pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Cancelled) Rochester Lourdes vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo @ Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

5:45pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 02-10-20) Rochester Lourdes vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo @ Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys 8 Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Cannon Falls vs. Lake City @ Lake City Bluff View Elementary

5:45pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Cannon Falls vs. Lake City @ Lake City High School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys 8 Game (Cancelled) Kasson-Mantorville vs. Pine Island @ Pine Island High School

6:15pm Ice Hockey:Girls JV Game (Cancelled) Warroad vs. Dodge County Wildcats @ Dodge County Ice Arena

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Lake City vs. Cannon Falls @ Cannon Falls High School

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 02-10-20) Rochester Lourdes vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo @ Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Cannon Falls vs. Lake City @ Lake City High School

7:30pm Ice Hockey:Girls Varsity Game Warroad vs. Rochester Lourdes @ Graham Arena Complex

Gopher Conference

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Cancelled) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Bethlehem Academy @ Bethlehem Academy

4:30pm Basketball:Boys Jr. High Game (Postponed) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Bethlehem Academy @ Bethlehem Academy

Fight Cancer Event

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) United South Central vs. Blooming Prairie @ Blooming Prairie Elementary School

1 JH Game

4:30pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) United South Central vs. Blooming Prairie @ Blooming Prairie High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys Jr. High Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Medford vs. NRHEG @ Ellendale

7th grade @ 4:30, 8th grade @ 5:30

4:30pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Cancelled) Maple River vs. Hayfield @ Hayfield High School

Boys Girls Double Header 4:30: both C games 5:45: Varsity girls in east gym, JV boys in west gym 7:15: Varsity boys in east gym, JV girls in west gym

4:30pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Cancelled) NRHEG vs. Medford @ Medford High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Postponed to 01-21-20) NRHEG vs. Medford @ Medford High School

7th grade @ 4:30, 8th grade @ 5:30

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Rescheduled to 01-23-20) Medford vs. NRHEG @ New Richland

4:30pm Basketball:Boys Jr. High Game (Postponed) Blooming Prairie vs. United South Central @ United South Central High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Postponed) Blooming Prairie vs. United South Central @ United South Central High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Postponed) Bethlehem Academy vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School

1 game only! (7th grade)... No 8th grade game.

4:45pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Postponed) Saint James vs. Maple River @ Maple River Schools

5:45pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Bethlehem Academy @ Bethlehem Academy

Fight Cancer Event

5:45pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) United South Central vs. Blooming Prairie @ Blooming Prairie High School

5:45pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed to 01-21-20) NRHEG vs. Medford @ Medford High School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-23-20) Medford vs. NRHEG @ New Richland

5:45pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed) Blooming Prairie vs. United South Central @ United South Central High School

5:45pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Cancelled) Bethlehem Academy vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School

5:45pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Postponed) Bethlehem Academy vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed) Saint James vs. Maple River @ Maple River Schools

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Bethlehem Academy @ Bethlehem Academy

Fight Cancer Event

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) United South Central vs. Blooming Prairie @ Blooming Prairie High School

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-21-20) NRHEG vs. Medford @ Medford High School

Kid's Night

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-23-20) Medford vs. NRHEG @ New Richland

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Blooming Prairie vs. United South Central @ United South Central High School

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Bethlehem Academy vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Saint James vs. Maple River @ Maple River Schools

Southeast Conference

12:00pm Dance Team: Varsity Conference Meet Kingsland High School vs. St. Charles @ Saint Charles High School

4:00pm Dance Team: Varsity Conference Championship Houston Public Schools vs. St. Charles @ St. Charles High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Postponed) Kingsland High School vs. Houston Public Schools @ Houston Elementary

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 8 Game (Postponed) Houston Public Schools vs. Kingsland High School @ Kingsland High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls 8 Game (Cancelled) Randolph vs. Lanesboro @ Lanesboro Community Hall

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 8 Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Mabel-Canton Schools vs. Leroy-Ostrander @ Leroy-Ostrander High School Gym

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 8 Game (Cancelled) Schaeffer Academy vs. Lyle-Pacelli @ Lyle High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 9 Game (Rescheduled to 02-11-20) Lanesboro vs. Randolph @ Randolph High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 9 Game Lanesboro vs. Randolph @ Randolph High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Postponed) Spring Grove Public Schools vs. Grand Meadow @ Grand Meadow High School Gym

5:00pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Postponed) Grand Meadow vs. Spring Grove Public Schools @ Spring Grove Jr Hi Gym

5:15pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Postponed) AC/GE vs. Madelia @ Madelia High School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Postponed) Kingsland High School vs. Houston Public Schools @ Houston Elementary

5:30pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Postponed) Houston Public Schools vs. Kingsland High School @ Kingsland High School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Cancelled) Randolph vs. Lanesboro @ Lanesboro Community Hall

5:30pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Mabel-Canton Schools vs. Leroy-Ostrander @ Leroy-Ostrander High School Gym

5:30pm Basketball:Boys 7 Game (Cancelled) Schaeffer Academy vs. Lyle-Pacelli @ Lyle High School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls 7 Game (Postponed) Leroy-Ostrander vs. Mabel-Canton Schools @ Mabel-Canton H.S. Gym

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed) Spring Grove Public Schools vs. Grand Meadow @ Grand Meadow High School Gym

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed) Kingsland High School vs. Houston Public Schools @ Houston High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed) Houston Public Schools vs. Kingsland High School @ Kingsland High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-08-20) Randolph vs. Lanesboro @ Lanesboro H.S. - Gym

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Mabel-Canton Schools vs. Leroy-Ostrander @ Leroy-Ostrander High School Gym

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed to 02-08-20) Leroy-Ostrander vs. Mabel-Canton Schools @ Mabel-Canton H.S. Gym

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-27-20) Schaeffer Academy vs. Lyle-Pacelli @ Pacelli High School

6:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-11-20) Lanesboro vs. Randolph @ Randolph High School

6:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed) Grand Meadow vs. Spring Grove Public Schools @ Spring Grove H.S. Gym

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Spring Grove Public Schools vs. Grand Meadow @ Grand Meadow High School Gym

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Kingsland High School vs. Houston Public Schools @ Houston High School

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Houston Public Schools vs. Kingsland High School @ Kingsland High School

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-08-20) Randolph vs. Lanesboro @ Lanesboro H.S. - Gym

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Mabel-Canton Schools vs. Leroy-Ostrander @ Leroy-Ostrander High School Gym

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 02-08-20) Leroy-Ostrander vs. Mabel-Canton Schools @ Mabel-Canton H.S. Gym

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-27-20) Schaeffer Academy vs. Lyle-Pacelli @ Pacelli High School

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-11-20) Lanesboro vs. Randolph @ Randolph High School

7:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Grand Meadow vs. Spring Grove Public Schools @ Spring Grove H.S. Gym

Valley Conference

4:00pm Alpine Skiing: Varsity Meet (Cancelled) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial vs. - @ -

4:15pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Postponed) Loyola Catholic School vs. Madelia @ Madelia High School

4:15pm Basketball:Boys Jr. High Game (Postponed) Madelia vs. Loyola Catholic School @ Mankato Loyola / Good Counsel Campus

4:30pm Basketball:Boys Jr. High Game (Cancelled) Nicollet vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial @ Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Postponed to 02-07-20) Loyola Catholic School vs. Alden-Conger @ Alden-Conger High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys Jr. High Game (Cancelled) Nicollet vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial @ Garden City Wellcome Memorial Complex

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Postponed) Martin County West vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC @ Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Madelia vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial @ Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Cancelled) Nicollet vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial @ Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Postponed) Nicollet vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial @ Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Junior High Game (Postponed) Loyola Catholic School vs. Madelia @ Madelia High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys Junior High Game (Postponed) Madelia vs. Loyola Catholic School @ Mankato Loyola / Good Counsel Campus

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 7/8 Game (Postponed) Worthington vs. Martin County West @ Martin County West Elemetary- Trimont

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Cancelled) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School vs. Nicollet @ Nicollet High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Rescheduled to 02-03-20) Cleveland vs. St. Clair @ Saint Clair High School

7th grade at 4:30 followed by the 8th grade at 5:30

4:30pm Basketball:Boys C Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Cleveland vs. St. Clair @ Saint Clair High School

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Date Changed from 01-16-20) Cleveland vs. St. Clair @ St. Clair HS

7th gr. 4:30pm & 8th gr. 5:30pm

4:30pm Basketball:Girls Jr. High Game (Postponed) Martin County West vs. Worthington @ Worthington Middle School

7th grade followed by 8th grade

4:45pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Cancelled) St. Clair vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran @ Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School

5:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Match (Postponed) Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther vs. Saint James @ St. James High School

5:15pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Postponed) Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons vs. Madelia @ Madelia High School

5:15pm Basketball:Girls C Game (Postponed) Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons vs. Madelia @ Madelia High School

5:30pm Basketball:Girls Junior High Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) New Ulm Cathedral vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Postponed to 02-07-20) Loyola Catholic School vs. Alden-Conger @ Alden-Conger High School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Postponed) Martin County West vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC @ Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Madelia vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial @ Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary

5:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Rescheduled to 01-24-20) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School vs. Nicollet @ Nicollet High School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys B Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Cleveland vs. St. Clair @ Saint Clair High School

6:00pm Gymnastics: Varsity Meet (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) New Ulm vs. Martin County West @ Martin County West- Welcome

6:00pm Wrestling: JV Match (Postponed to 02-03-20) Alden-Conger vs. Rochester Mayo @ Mayo High School

7:00pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) New Ulm Cathedral vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School

7:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Match (Postponed to 02-03-20) Alden-Conger vs. Rochester Mayo @ Mayo High School

7:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Match Martin County West vs. New Ulm @ New Ulm H.S.

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 02-07-20) Loyola Catholic School vs. Alden-Conger @ Alden-Conger High School

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Martin County West vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC @ Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Madelia vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial @ Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-24-20) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School vs. Nicollet @ Nicollet High School

7:15pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Cleveland vs. St. Clair @ Saint Clair High School

Central Iowa Metro League

4:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Game (Cancelled) Multiple Schools vs. Bettendorf @ Bettendorf High School

4:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Game (Cancelled) Multiple Schools vs. Bettendorf @ Bettendorf High School

4:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Invitational (Cancelled) Urbandale vs. Bettendorf @ Bettendorf High School

4:00pm Wrestling: Varsity Tournament (Cancelled) Multiple Schools vs. Bettendorf @ Bettendorf High School

4:15pm Basketball:Boys 8th Game (Postponed to 01-24-20) Multiple Schools vs. Clear Lake @ Clear Lake Middle School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 7th Game (Postponed to 01-24-20) Clear Lake vs. Mason City John Adams Middle School (JAMS) @ Lincoln Intermediate (LI)

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Postponed to 01-29-20) Des Moines Hoover vs. Des Moines East @ Des Moines East High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Cancelled) Des Moines Hoover vs. Des Moines East @ Des Moines East High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Postponed to 01-29-20) Des Moines Hoover vs. Des Moines East @ Des Moines East High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Cancelled) Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Lincoln @ Des Moines Lincoln High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Time & Location Changed) Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Lincoln @ Des Moines Lincoln High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Ames vs. Dowling Catholic @ Dowling Catholic High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Ames vs. Dowling Catholic @ Dowling Catholic High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa @ Evans Middle School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa @ Evans Middle School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Postponed) Mason City vs. Fort Dodge @ Fort Dodge High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Postponed) Mason City vs. Fort Dodge @ Fort Dodge High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Cancelled) Ankeny High School vs. Johnston @ Johnston High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Cancelled) Ankeny High School vs. Johnston @ Johnston High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Location Changed) Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Lincoln @ Lincoln RAILS Academy

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Postponed) Waukee vs. Marshalltown @ Marshalltown High School

North Gym

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Postponed) Waukee vs. Marshalltown @ Marshalltown High School

Roundhouse

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk @ Southeast Polk High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk @ Southeast Polk High School

4:45pm Basketball:Boys 10th Game (Postponed) Ankeny Centennial High School vs. Urbandale @ Urbandale High School

4:45pm Basketball:Girls JV1 Game (Postponed) Ankeny Centennial High School vs. Urbandale @ Urbandale High School

5:30pm Wrestling: JV Tournament (Cancelled) Multiple Schools vs. Centerville @ Centerville

5:30pm Wrestling: JV Tournament (Cancelled) Multiple Schools vs. Centerville @ Lakeview Athletic Complex

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Postponed to 01-29-20) Des Moines Hoover vs. Des Moines East @ Des Moines East High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-29-20) Des Moines Hoover vs. Des Moines East @ Des Moines East High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Lincoln @ Des Moines Lincoln High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Ames vs. Dowling Catholic @ Dowling Catholic High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Ames vs. Dowling Catholic @ Dowling Catholic High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa @ Evans Middle School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa @ Evans Middle School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-27-20) Mason City vs. Fort Dodge @ Fort Dodge High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Postponed) Mason City vs. Fort Dodge @ Fort Dodge High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Ankeny High School vs. Johnston @ Johnston High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Cancelled) Ankeny High School vs. Johnston @ Johnston High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Location Changed) Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Lincoln @ Lincoln RAILS Academy

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Waukee vs. Marshalltown @ Marshalltown High School

Roundhouse

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Postponed) Multiple Schools vs. Marshalltown @ Marshalltown High School

North Gym

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk @ Southeast Polk High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk @ Southeast Polk High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-18-20) Ankeny Centennial High School vs. Urbandale @ Urbandale High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Postponed) Ankeny Centennial High School vs. Urbandale @ Urbandale High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-29-20) Des Moines Hoover vs. Des Moines East @ Des Moines East High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Lincoln @ Des Moines Lincoln High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Ames vs. Dowling Catholic @ Dowling Catholic High School

7:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Rescheduled to 01-20-20) Ames vs. Dowling Catholic @ Dowling Catholic High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa @ Evans Middle School

7:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Rescheduled to 02-06-20) Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa @ Evans Middle School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-27-20) Mason City vs. Fort Dodge @ Fort Dodge High School

7:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Cancelled) Mason City vs. Fort Dodge @ Fort Dodge High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Ankeny High School vs. Johnston @ Johnston High School

7:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Cancelled) Ankeny High School vs. Johnston @ Johnston High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Waukee vs. Marshalltown @ Marshalltown High School

Roundhouse

7:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Postponed) Waukee vs. Marshalltown @ Marshalltown High School

North Gym

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk @ Southeast Polk High School

7:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk @ Southeast Polk High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-18-20) Ankeny Centennial High School vs. Urbandale @ Urbandale High School

7:45pm Basketball:Girls JV2 Game (Postponed) Ankeny Centennial High School vs. Urbandale @ Urbandale High School

Iowa Star Conference

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Collins-Maxwell vs. Colo-NESCO @ Colo-NESCO High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Baxter vs. GMG Community School District @ GMG Community School District

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JH Game (Postponed) Don Bosco Catholic vs. North Tama @ North Tama High School

1 game and 2 extra Qtrs.

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-17-20) Riceville vs. Tripoli @ Tripoli High School

4:00pm Bowling:Boys Varsity Meet (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Tripoli @ Panther Lanes - Tripoli, Iowa

4:00pm Bowling:Girls Varsity Meet (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Tripoli @ Panther Lanes - Tripoli, Iowa

4:00pm Wrestling:Boys Varsity Invitational (Cancelled) Multiple Schools vs. BGM @ BGM High School

Varsity only Matches due to Weather concerns.

4:15pm Basketball:Boys JH Game West Central vs. Clarksville High School @ Clarksville High School

4:15pm Basketball:Boys JH Game (Postponed) North Tama vs. Don Bosco Catholic @ Don Bosco Catholic High School

1 game and 2 extra Qtrs.

4:15pm Basketball:Boys JH Game (Postponed to 02-03-20) Tripoli vs. Janesville @ Janesville High School

4:15pm Basketball:Girls JH Game (Cancelled) Clarksville High School vs. Riceville @ Riceville High School

4:15pm Basketball:Boys JH Game North Tama vs. Don Bosco Catholic @ St Mary's Center

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-11-20) Don Bosco Catholic vs. Clarksville High School @ Clarksville High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Collins-Maxwell vs. Colo-NESCO @ Colo-NESCO High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Janesville vs. Dunkerton High School @ Dunkerton High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Baxter vs. GMG Community School District @ GMG Community School District

5:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Riceville vs. Tripoli @ Tripoli High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Cancelled) Riceville vs. Tripoli @ Tripoli High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed) Meskwaki High School vs. Waterloo Christian @ Waterloo Christian High School

6:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-11-20) Don Bosco Catholic vs. Clarksville High School @ Clarksville High School

6:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Collins-Maxwell vs. Colo-NESCO @ Colo-NESCO High School

6:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Baxter vs. GMG Community School District @ GMG Community School District

6:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-23-20) Valley Lutheran vs. North Tama @ North Tama High School

6:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Riceville vs. Tripoli @ Tripoli High School

6:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed) Meskwaki High School vs. Waterloo Christian @ Waterloo Christian High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-11-20) Don Bosco Catholic vs. Clarksville High School @ Clarksville High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Collins-Maxwell vs. Colo-NESCO @ Colo-NESCO High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Janesville vs. Dunkerton High School @ Dunkerton High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Baxter vs. GMG Community School District @ GMG Community School District

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-23-20) Valley Lutheran vs. North Tama @ North Tama High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-30-20) Riceville vs. Tripoli @ Tripoli High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed) Meskwaki High School vs. Waterloo Christian @ Waterloo Christian High School

Top of Iowa Conference

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme @ Belmond-Klemme High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed to 02-03-20) Osage vs. Central Springs @ Central Springs High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City @ Forest City High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City @ Forest City High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Cancelled) North Butler vs. Newman Catholic @ Newman Catholic High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett CSD @ Northwood-Kensett Jr./Sr. High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) West Fork vs. Rockford Senior @ Rockford Senior High School

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock @ West Hancock High School

4:00pm Bowling: Varsity Match Forest City vs. North Iowa @ Buffalo Lanes

4:00pm Bowling: JV/V Meet (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Forest City vs. North Iowa @ Buffalo Lanes

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 8th Game Multiple Schools vs. Bishop Garrigan @ Bishop Garrigan High School

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 8th Game (Rescheduled to 02-04-20) North Union vs. Bishop Garrigan @ Bishop Garrigan High School

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 7th Game (Rescheduled to 02-04-20) North Union vs. Bishop Garrigan @ Bishop Garrigan High School

4:15pm Basketball:Boys 8th Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Osage vs. Cresco @ Cresco Junior High

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 7th Game (Postponed) Saint Edmond vs. Eagle Grove @ Eagle Grove High School

4:15pm Basketball:Boys JH Game (Postponed) Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Nashua-Plainfield @ Nashua-Plainfield High School

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 7th Game Bishop Garrigan vs. North Union MS @ North Union Middle School

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 8th Game (Postponed) Eagle Grove vs. Saint Edmond @ St. Edmond Arena (SEA) aka Philiips Gymnasium

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme @ Belmond-Klemme High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed to 02-03-20) Osage vs. Central Springs @ Central Springs High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City @ Forest City High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Cancelled) North Butler vs. Newman Catholic @ Newman Catholic High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett CSD @ Northwood-Kensett Jr./Sr. High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) West Fork vs. Rockford Senior @ Rockford Senior High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock @ West Hancock High School

5:00pm Wrestling: JV Tournament Forest City vs. Estherville/Lincoln Central @ Estherville High School

5:15pm Basketball:Boys JV Game Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City @ Forest City High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme @ Belmond-Klemme High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 02-03-20) Osage vs. Central Springs @ Central Springs High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City @ Forest City High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) North Butler vs. Newman Catholic @ Newman Catholic High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett CSD @ Northwood-Kensett Jr./Sr. High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) West Fork vs. Rockford Senior @ Rockford Senior High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock @ West Hancock High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme @ Belmond-Klemme High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 02-03-20) Osage vs. Central Springs @ Central Springs High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City @ Forest City High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) North Butler vs. Newman Catholic @ Newman Catholic High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett CSD @ Northwood-Kensett Jr./Sr. High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-20-20) West Fork vs. Rockford Senior @ Rockford Senior High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock @ West Hancock High School

North Central Conference

3:45pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Algona vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows @ Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School

4:15pm Basketball:Boys 8th Game (Date Changed to 01-24-20) Mason City John Adams Middle School (JAMS) vs. Clear Lake @ Clear Lake Middle School

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 7th Game Saint Edmond vs. Eagle Grove @ Eagle Grove High School

4:15pm Basketball:Girls 8th Game Eagle Grove vs. Saint Edmond @ St. Edmond Arena (SEA) aka Philiips Gymnasium

4:30pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Saint Edmond vs. Iowa Falls-Alden @ Iowa Falls-Alden High School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys 7th Game (Date Changed to 01-24-20) Clear Lake vs. Mason City John Adams Middle School (JAMS) @ Lincoln Intermediate School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Saint Edmond vs. Iowa Falls-Alden @ Rock Run Elementary School

4:30pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Humboldt vs. Webster City @ Webster City High School

Competition Gym

4:30pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Humboldt vs. Webster City @ Webster City High School

PE Gym

4:45pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Algona vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows @ Clarion-Goldfield High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-03-20) Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL @ Hampton-Dumont High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Algona vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows @ Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Saint Edmond vs. Iowa Falls-Alden @ Iowa Falls-Alden High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Humboldt vs. Webster City @ Webster City High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-30-20) Algona vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows @ Clarion-Goldfield High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-03-20) Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL @ Hampton-Dumont High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-03-20) Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL @ Hampton-Dumont High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Postponed to 01-30-20) Saint Edmond vs. Iowa Falls-Alden @ Iowa Falls-Alden High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Humboldt vs. Webster City @ Webster City High School

Northeast Iowa Conference

3:30pm Wrestling: Varsity Invitational (Cancelled) Multiple Schools vs. Bettendorf @ Bettendorf High School

Will not be made up.

4:00pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Charles City @ Charles City Middle School

4:00pm Bowling: Varsity Varsity/JV (Postponed) Waterloo Columbus vs. Waukon @ Arrowhead Lanes Inc

4:00pm Bowling: Varsity Match (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Charles City @ Comet Bowl

4:00pm Bowling: Varsity Meet (Date Changed to 01-21-20) Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Charles City @ Comet Bowl, Charles City

4:00pm Bowling: Varsity Meet (Rescheduled to 01-16-20) Oelwein vs. North Fayette Valley @ Lilac Lanes

4:00pm Bowling: Varsity Match (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Tripoli @ Panther Lanes

5:00pm Basketball:Girls 9th Game (Cancelled) Decorah vs. Charles City @ Charles City Middle School

5:00pm Basketball:Girls 9th Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Waukon vs. New Hampton @ New Hampton High School

5:00pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) New Hampton vs. Waukon @ Waukon High School

5:15pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Charles City @ Charles City Middle School

5:45pm Basketball:Boys 9th Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Charles City @ Charles City High School

6:15pm Basketball:Girls JV Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Waukon vs. New Hampton @ New Hampton High School

6:15pm Basketball:Boys JV Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) New Hampton vs. Waukon @ Waukon High School

6:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Charles City @ Charles City Middle School

7:30pm Basketball:Girls Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 01-21-20) Waukon vs. New Hampton @ New Hampton High School

7:30pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Rescheduled to 02-13-20) New Hampton vs. Waukon @ Waukon High School

7:45pm Basketball:Boys Varsity Game (Date Changed to 01-16-20) Decorah vs. Charles City @ Charles City Middle School