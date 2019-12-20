Sports Overtime: highlights and scores from Friday night

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 79, Lake Park-Audubon 52
Aitkin 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 45
Austin 77, Faribault 49
BOLD 75, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 62
Barnesville 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 48
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41
Belle Plaine 74, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73
Benson 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 81
Blaine 79, Anoka 51
Blake 83, St. Agnes 49
Blooming Prairie 65, Hayfield 40
Bloomington Jefferson 62, Eagan 56
Braham 68, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Brooklyn Center 63, Breck 52
Caledonia 84, St. Charles 57
Cambridge-Isanti 87, Wayzata 79
Carlton 55, McGregor 39
Champlin Park 84, Centennial 40
Chaska 60, Apple Valley 48
Clearbrook-Gonvick 66, Sacred Heart 63
Climax/Fisher 77, Fosston 70
Columbia Heights 66, Minneapolis Henry 54
Concordia Academy 53, Mayer-Lutheran 49
Cretin-Derham Hall 79, St. Thomas Academy 38
Cromwell 68, Floodwood 25
Crookston 57, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 43
DeLaSalle 79, Benilde-St. Margaret's 67
Duluth Marshall 92, Lakeview Christian Academy 35
Eden Prairie 86, Lakeville North 53
Ely 80, Cherry 64
Esko 76, Two Harbors 35
Fairmont 74, St. James Area 58
Greenway 75, Eveleth-Gilbert 39
Henry Sibley 52, Park (Cottage Grove) 50
Hermantown 68, St. Paul Johnson 64
Holdingford 77, Ogilvie 46
Holy Angels 90, St. Paul Highland Park 33
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23
Hutchinson 73, Becker 61
Jackson County Central 76, Windom 64
La Crescent 64, Chatfield 47
Lake City 54, Goodhue 48
LeSueur-Henderson 63, G-F-W 61
Legacy Christian 87, Frazee 73
Mahnomen/Waubun 74, Win-E-Mac 60
Mankato East 68, Rochester Century 59
Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 58
Maple River 43, Bethlehem Academy 24
Marshall 67, Worthington 30
Melrose 78, Sauk Centre 60
Milaca 70, Foley 58
Minnewaska 50, Montevideo 37
Moose Lake/Willow River 102, Cook County 55
Nevis 62, Pillager 57
New Ulm Cathedral 53, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41
North St. Paul 77, Hastings 69
Osakis 64, West Central 58
Parkers Prairie 80, Browerville/Eagle Valley 41
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 81, Rushford-Peterson 60
Princeton 83, Grand Rapids 67
Richfield 85, Minneapolis Roosevelt 58
Robbinsdale Armstrong 65, Andover 43
Rochester Mayo 100, Owatonna 86
Rockford 65, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 39
Royalton 61, Swanville 33
Sartell-St. Stephen 75, Willmar 47
Shakopee 72, Chanhassen 58
Simley 59, Hill-Murray 36
Springfield 93, Loyola Catholic 67
St. Anthony 72, St. Paul Washington 69
St. Croix Prep 83, St. Paul Humboldt 41
Stewartville 68, Kasson-Mantorville 36
Tartan 51, Mahtomedi 48
Thief River Falls 70, Bagley 53
Totino-Grace 78, Spring Lake Park 73
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Wabasso 72
United South Central 57, New Richland-H-E-G 56
Virginia 68, Proctor 65
Wabasha-Kellogg 51, Fillmore Central 35
Waseca 81, St. Peter 65
Watertown-Mayer 50, Maple Lake 48
West Lutheran 45, Heritage Christian Academy 37
Kimball Tournament
Brandon-Evansville 50, Kimball 25
Mora 61, PACT Charter 47
Little Falls Tournament
Upsala 68, Staples-Motley 32
Sebeka Tournament
Championship
New York Mills 102, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 91
Third Place
Sebeka 65, Onamia 56
Westbrook Walnut Grove Tournament
Lakeview 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 43
Minneota 70, Heron Lake-Okabena 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 56, Lake Park-Audubon 46
Albert Lea 57, Northfield 56
Apple Valley 55, East Ridge 40
Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 38
Bemidji 57, St. Anthony 53
Big Lake 51, North Branch 42
Blaine 69, Anoka 56
Blake 37, St. Agnes 32
Brandon-Evansville 62, Ortonville 25
Breck 69, Brooklyn Center 48
Burnsville 80, Hastings 59
Carlton 55, McGregor 39
Central Minnesota Christian 57, MACCRAY 45
Concordia Academy 58, Visitation 38
Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 44
Crosby-Ironton 78, Deer River 43
DeLaSalle 86, Benilde-St. Margaret's 55
Delano 56, Dassel-Cokato 31
Eden Prairie 86, Lakeville North 79
Elk River 74, Rogers 36
Ely 42, Two Harbors 39
Esko 41, Virginia 38
Forest Lake 63, Cambridge-Isanti 55
Fosston 38, Thief River Falls 37
Henry Sibley 52, Park (Cottage Grove) 50
Heritage Christian Academy 59, West Lutheran 25
Hills-Beaver Creek 76, Edgerton 26
Hopkins 98, Tartan 24
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 83, Paynesville 50
Jordan 64, Norwood-Young America 56
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 82, Dawson-Boyd 47
Lake City 85, Triton 68
Litchfield 45, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38
Mankato East 40, Rochester Century 27
Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 33
Maple River 47, Bethlehem Academy 43
Marshall 82, Worthington 41
Martin County West 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 24
Minneapolis Southwest 79, St. Paul Harding 33
Minnehaha Academy 80, Maranatha Christian 49
Minneota 69, Pipestone 48
Minnetonka 56, New Prague 47
Minnewaska 79, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41
Moose Lake/Willow River 56, Cook County 46
Mountain Iron-Buhl 83, Roseau 71
New Richland-H-E-G 71, United South Central 27
New Ulm 65, Blue Earth Area 41
Park Christian 62, NCEUH 39
Perham 50, Barnesville 45
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Rushford-Peterson 39
Princeton 69, Monticello 59
Red Lake County 53, Stephen-Argyle 52
Red Lake Falls 65, Clearbrook-Gonvick 47
Red Wing 76, Rochester John Marshall 44
Redwood Valley 53, Luverne 51
Robbinsdale Cooper 78, Milw. Washington, Wis. 36
Rochester Lourdes 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Royalton 59, Maple Lake 43
Sauk Centre 76, Montevideo 49
Shakopee 66, Chanhassen 50
Sleepy Eye 49, St. Clair 42
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 76, Red Rock Central 38
Southland 66, Lewiston-Altura 59
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 61, Legacy Christian 30
Spring Lake Park 59, Totino-Grace 54
St. James Area 40, Fairmont 38
St. Paul Humboldt 73, Community of Peace 28
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Wabasso 39
Tri-City United 60, LeSueur-Henderson 55
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 63, Cass Lake-Bena 48
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 45
Waseca 42, St. Peter 28
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Medford 58, OT
Wayzata 75, St. Paul Como Park 57
West Central 48, East Grand Forks 37
Windom 95, Jackson County Central 61
Winona Cotter 51, Dover-Eyota 45, OT
Yellow Medicine East 47, Canby 44
Eden Valley-Watkins TournamentChampionship
Mayer-Lutheran 71, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 52
Eden Valley-Watkins TournamentConsolation
Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Osakis 43
Pillager Classic
Pillager 47, Nevis 41
Pine River-Backus 76, Verndale 38
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albia 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 42
Alburnett 58, Central City 51
Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42
Alta-Aurelia 63, West Bend-Mallard 25
Ankeny 64, Urbandale 50
Ankeny Centennial 63, Ames 39
Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Glidden-Ralston 48
Ballard 69, Bondurant Farrar 52
Baxter 81, Waterloo Christian School 70
Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M 57
Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52
Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 35
Camanche 71, Durant-Bennett 36
Carlisle 51, Boone 37
Carroll 72, Winterset 65
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65
Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek-Amana 37
Charles City 67, Oelwein 39
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys, North English 47
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63, Jesup 55
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, West 41
Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Grinnell 24
Davenport, North 69, Muscatine 40
Decorah 80, New Hampton 34
Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 41
Des Moines, Lincoln 54, Des Moines, Hoover 27
Dike-New Hartford 60, Aplington-Parkersburg 58
Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Dubuque, Senior 48
East Mills 54, Griswold 20
East Sac County 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 47
Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 39
George-Little Rock 73, Okoboji, Milford 72
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52
Glenwood 59, Creston 52
Grundy Center 57, West Marshall, State Center 44
Harlan 69, Red Oak 17
Highland, Riverside 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20
Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45
Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 64
Indianola 72, Pella Christian 68
Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31
Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar, Marion 40
Keokuk 62, Fort Madison 42
Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61
Knoxville 82, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73
Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38
Lamoni 48, Diagonal 25
LeMars 86, Sioux City, North 56
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47
Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 48
Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54
MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Kee, Lansing 41
MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Madrid 93, West Central Valley, Stuart 26
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
Marion 74, Maquoketa 37
Marshalltown 54, Fort Dodge 34
Melcher-Dallas 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48
Mount Vernon 68, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58
Murray 67, Moulton-Udell 48
Nevada 54, PCM, Monroe 51
New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 23
Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Northwood-Kensett 37
Newton 69, Oskaloosa 55
North Cedar, Stanwood 58, Wilton 33
North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 92, Starmont 41
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 34
OA-BCIG 60, Ridge View 40
PAC-LM 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47
Pella 80, Norwalk 74
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, West 56
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 50
Regina, Iowa City 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 47
Rockford 61, Central Springs 51
Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 61, Central Springs 51
Roland-Story, Story City 75, Greene County 54
Seymour 53, Moravia 34
Sheldon 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53
Sidney 81, Essex 19
Sioux City, East 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
South Central Calhoun 65, Emmetsburg 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Gilbert 59
South Hardin 54, AGWSR, Ackley 47
South O'Brien, Paullina 69, Unity Christian 61
Southeast Polk 58, Mason City 49
Southeast Valley 81, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31
Spirit Lake 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 53
Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36
Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Storm Lake 55, Spencer 54
Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 41
Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52
Tri-Center, Neola 77, Clarinda Academy 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35
Underwood 62, West Monona 36
Van Meter 37, Earlham 33
WACO, Wayland 59, Holy Trinity 47
Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34
Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50
Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 66
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41
Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42
West Branch 58, Bellevue 30
West Burlington 63, Danville 43
West Delaware, Manchester 67, South Tama County, Tama 34
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Saint Ansgar 57
West Lyon, Inwood 72, Sioux Center 54
West Sioux 94, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48
Western Christian 71, Cherokee, Washington 58
Williamsburg 56, Independence 39
Woodward Academy 64, Interstate 35,Truro 41
Woodward-Granger 58, Ogden 20
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 40, South Hardin 19
Alburnett 46, Central City 42
Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 32
Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Glidden-Ralston 47
B-G-M 48, Belle Plaine 44
Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 32
Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian School 24
Bellevue 57, West Branch 35
Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26
Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29
Camanche 42, Durant-Bennett 40
Carlisle 66, Boone 56, OT
Carroll 64, Winterset 48
Cascade,Western Dubuque 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34
Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65
Center Point-Urbana 60, Clear Creek-Amana 46
Centerville 69, Clarke, Osceola 24
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Mount Vernon 22
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sheldon 41
Central Springs 29, Rockford 24
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Colo-NESCO 60, Clarksville 56, OT
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sioux City, West 35
Crestwood, Cresco 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 44
Davenport, North 35, Muscatine 34
Davis County, Bloomfield 48, Albia 34
Denison-Schleswig 54, Clarinda 23
Des Moines Christian 69, Pleasantville 50
Des Moines, Hoover 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 35
Des Moines, North 40, Ottumwa 31
Dike-New Hartford 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 26
Dubuque, Hempstead 48, Dubuque, Senior 27
East Mills 52, Griswold 30
East Sac County 44, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32
Emmetsburg 67, South Central Calhoun 37
English Valleys, North English 49, Colfax-Mingo 35
Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Spirit Lake 49
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82, West Harrison, Mondamin 22
Fairfield 74, Burlington 12
Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44
Glenwood 71, Creston 53
Grinnell 74, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
Grundy Center 56, West Marshall, State Center 54, OT
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, St. Mary's, Remsen 30
Highland, Riverside 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 19
Holy Trinity 42, WACO, Wayland 25
Hudson 51, Denver 48
Indianola 55, Pella Christian 29
Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31
Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 48
Jesup 33, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 28
Johnston 72, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70
Keokuk 52, Fort Madison 28
Knoxville 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39
Lamoni 50, Diagonal 28
Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40
Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18
MFL-Mar-Mac 51, Kee, Lansing 41
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, West Sioux 38
Marion 72, Maquoketa 60
Melcher-Dallas 47, Twin Cedars, Bussey 43
Monticello 45, Tipton 35
Moravia 61, Seymour 51
Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32
Murray 48, Moulton-Udell 41
Nevada 57, PCM, Monroe 46
New Hampton 49, Decorah 39
Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 23
Newman Catholic, Mason City 68, Northwood-Kensett 36
North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 16
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 18
North Polk, Alleman 86, Saydel 10
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Regina, Iowa City 55
Norwalk 29, Pella 21
Okoboji, Milford 53, George-Little Rock 17
Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19
PAC-LM 44, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 43
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 25
Red Oak 53, Harlan 50
Riceville 52, North Tama, Traer 39
Ridge View 53, OA-BCIG 39
Roland-Story, Story City 74, Greene County 11
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City, East 62
Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 47, 2OT
Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51
Southeast Valley 36, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 34
Spencer 60, Storm Lake 41
Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 36
Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union Community, LaPorte City 28
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17
Unity Christian 59, South O'Brien, Paullina 37
Urbandale 65, Ankeny 50
Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, New London 28
Van Meter 48, Earlham 42
Wahlert, Dubuque 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37
Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, OT
Waukee 48, Valley, West Des Moines 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39
West Burlington 62, Danville 26
West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Madrid 40
West Delaware, Manchester 57, South Tama County, Tama 40
West Hancock, Britt 60, Forest City 36
West Lyon, Inwood 41, Sioux Center 33
West Monona 78, Underwood 53
Western Christian 88, Cherokee, Washington 53
Wilton 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26
Woodbine 60, Paton-Churdan 34
Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 34
BOYS HOCKEY
Blake 3, St. Louis Park 0
Bloomington Jefferson 8, New Prague 4
Breck 3, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2
Dickinson, N.D. 5, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3
Eastview 3, C-E-C Lumberjacks 2
Eden Prairie 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 0
Faribault 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 0
International Falls 3, Ft. Frances, Ontario 2
Kittson County Central 9, Bagley/Fosston 3
Moorhead 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2
Morris Benson Area Storm 4, Luverne Cardinals 3, OT
River Lakes Stars 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
South St. Paul 6, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3
St. Cloud 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
St. Francis 8, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2
Warroad 6, East Grand Forks 4
GIRLS HOCKEY
Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Duluth Marshall 0
Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
C-E-C Lumberjacks 5, Moose Lake Area 1
Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 5, Northern Lakes Lightning 2
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 2
Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 2, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 2, OT (tie)
Dodge County Wildcats 4, Simley 1
Hastings 3, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 2, OT
Lakeville South 3, Northfield 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0, River Lakes Stars 0, OT (tie)
Luverne Cardinals 6, Waseca 3
Minnesota River 9, Morris Benson Area Storm 1
Minnetonka 4, Maple Grove 0
Mounds View 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Osseo/Park Center 7, Minnehaha United 1
Park (Cottage Grove) 3, Roseville 2
Rosemount 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 3
Thief River Falls 8, Detroit Lakes/Perham 3
Wayzata 7, Lakeville North 2
Windom Area 2, Mankato West 1
Woodbury Area 5, White Bear Lake 1
Worthington/Fulda 7, Rochester Mayo 2
