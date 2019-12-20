Sports Overtime: highlights and scores from Friday night

Clear
Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 79, Lake Park-Audubon 52

Aitkin 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

Austin 77, Faribault 49

BOLD 75, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 62

Barnesville 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41

Belle Plaine 74, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73

Benson 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 81

Blaine 79, Anoka 51

Blake 83, St. Agnes 49

Blooming Prairie 65, Hayfield 40

Bloomington Jefferson 62, Eagan 56

Braham 68, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

Brooklyn Center 63, Breck 52

Caledonia 84, St. Charles 57

Cambridge-Isanti 87, Wayzata 79

Carlton 55, McGregor 39

Champlin Park 84, Centennial 40

Chaska 60, Apple Valley 48

Clearbrook-Gonvick 66, Sacred Heart 63

Climax/Fisher 77, Fosston 70

Columbia Heights 66, Minneapolis Henry 54

Concordia Academy 53, Mayer-Lutheran 49

Cretin-Derham Hall 79, St. Thomas Academy 38

Cromwell 68, Floodwood 25

Crookston 57, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 43

DeLaSalle 79, Benilde-St. Margaret's 67

Duluth Marshall 92, Lakeview Christian Academy 35

Eden Prairie 86, Lakeville North 53

Ely 80, Cherry 64

Esko 76, Two Harbors 35

Fairmont 74, St. James Area 58

Greenway 75, Eveleth-Gilbert 39

Henry Sibley 52, Park (Cottage Grove) 50

Hermantown 68, St. Paul Johnson 64

Holdingford 77, Ogilvie 46

Holy Angels 90, St. Paul Highland Park 33

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

Hutchinson 73, Becker 61

Jackson County Central 76, Windom 64

La Crescent 64, Chatfield 47

Lake City 54, Goodhue 48

LeSueur-Henderson 63, G-F-W 61

Legacy Christian 87, Frazee 73

Mahnomen/Waubun 74, Win-E-Mac 60

Mankato East 68, Rochester Century 59

Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 58

Maple River 43, Bethlehem Academy 24

Marshall 67, Worthington 30

Melrose 78, Sauk Centre 60

Milaca 70, Foley 58

Minnewaska 50, Montevideo 37

Moose Lake/Willow River 102, Cook County 55

Nevis 62, Pillager 57

New Ulm Cathedral 53, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41

North St. Paul 77, Hastings 69

Osakis 64, West Central 58

Parkers Prairie 80, Browerville/Eagle Valley 41

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 81, Rushford-Peterson 60

Princeton 83, Grand Rapids 67

Richfield 85, Minneapolis Roosevelt 58

Robbinsdale Armstrong 65, Andover 43

Rochester Mayo 100, Owatonna 86

Rockford 65, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 39

Royalton 61, Swanville 33

Sartell-St. Stephen 75, Willmar 47

Shakopee 72, Chanhassen 58

Simley 59, Hill-Murray 36

Springfield 93, Loyola Catholic 67

St. Anthony 72, St. Paul Washington 69

St. Croix Prep 83, St. Paul Humboldt 41

Stewartville 68, Kasson-Mantorville 36

Tartan 51, Mahtomedi 48

Thief River Falls 70, Bagley 53

Totino-Grace 78, Spring Lake Park 73

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Wabasso 72

United South Central 57, New Richland-H-E-G 56

Virginia 68, Proctor 65

Wabasha-Kellogg 51, Fillmore Central 35

Waseca 81, St. Peter 65

Watertown-Mayer 50, Maple Lake 48

West Lutheran 45, Heritage Christian Academy 37

Kimball Tournament

Brandon-Evansville 50, Kimball 25

Mora 61, PACT Charter 47

Little Falls Tournament

Upsala 68, Staples-Motley 32

Sebeka Tournament

Championship

New York Mills 102, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 91

Third Place

Sebeka 65, Onamia 56

Westbrook Walnut Grove Tournament

Lakeview 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 43

Minneota 70, Heron Lake-Okabena 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 56, Lake Park-Audubon 46

Albert Lea 57, Northfield 56

Apple Valley 55, East Ridge 40

Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 38

Bemidji 57, St. Anthony 53

Big Lake 51, North Branch 42

Blaine 69, Anoka 56

Blake 37, St. Agnes 32

Brandon-Evansville 62, Ortonville 25

Breck 69, Brooklyn Center 48

Burnsville 80, Hastings 59

Carlton 55, McGregor 39

Central Minnesota Christian 57, MACCRAY 45

Concordia Academy 58, Visitation 38

Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 44

Crosby-Ironton 78, Deer River 43

DeLaSalle 86, Benilde-St. Margaret's 55

Delano 56, Dassel-Cokato 31

Eden Prairie 86, Lakeville North 79

Elk River 74, Rogers 36

Ely 42, Two Harbors 39

Esko 41, Virginia 38

Forest Lake 63, Cambridge-Isanti 55

Fosston 38, Thief River Falls 37

Henry Sibley 52, Park (Cottage Grove) 50

Heritage Christian Academy 59, West Lutheran 25

Hills-Beaver Creek 76, Edgerton 26

Hopkins 98, Tartan 24

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 83, Paynesville 50

Jordan 64, Norwood-Young America 56

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 82, Dawson-Boyd 47

Lake City 85, Triton 68

Litchfield 45, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38

Mankato East 40, Rochester Century 27

Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 33

Maple River 47, Bethlehem Academy 43

Marshall 82, Worthington 41

Martin County West 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 24

Minneapolis Southwest 79, St. Paul Harding 33

Minnehaha Academy 80, Maranatha Christian 49

Minneota 69, Pipestone 48

Minnetonka 56, New Prague 47

Minnewaska 79, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41

Moose Lake/Willow River 56, Cook County 46

Mountain Iron-Buhl 83, Roseau 71

New Richland-H-E-G 71, United South Central 27

New Ulm 65, Blue Earth Area 41

Park Christian 62, NCEUH 39

Perham 50, Barnesville 45

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Rushford-Peterson 39

Princeton 69, Monticello 59

Red Lake County 53, Stephen-Argyle 52

Red Lake Falls 65, Clearbrook-Gonvick 47

Red Wing 76, Rochester John Marshall 44

Redwood Valley 53, Luverne 51

Robbinsdale Cooper 78, Milw. Washington, Wis. 36

Rochester Lourdes 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Royalton 59, Maple Lake 43

Sauk Centre 76, Montevideo 49

Shakopee 66, Chanhassen 50

Sleepy Eye 49, St. Clair 42

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 76, Red Rock Central 38

Southland 66, Lewiston-Altura 59

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 61, Legacy Christian 30

Spring Lake Park 59, Totino-Grace 54

St. James Area 40, Fairmont 38

St. Paul Humboldt 73, Community of Peace 28

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Wabasso 39

Tri-City United 60, LeSueur-Henderson 55

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 63, Cass Lake-Bena 48

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 45

Waseca 42, St. Peter 28

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Medford 58, OT

Wayzata 75, St. Paul Como Park 57

West Central 48, East Grand Forks 37

Windom 95, Jackson County Central 61

Winona Cotter 51, Dover-Eyota 45, OT

Yellow Medicine East 47, Canby 44

Eden Valley-Watkins TournamentChampionship

Mayer-Lutheran 71, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 52

Eden Valley-Watkins TournamentConsolation

Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Osakis 43

Pillager Classic

Pillager 47, Nevis 41

Pine River-Backus 76, Verndale 38

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albia 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 42

Alburnett 58, Central City 51

Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

Alta-Aurelia 63, West Bend-Mallard 25

Ankeny 64, Urbandale 50

Ankeny Centennial 63, Ames 39

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Glidden-Ralston 48

Ballard 69, Bondurant Farrar 52

Baxter 81, Waterloo Christian School 70

Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M 57

Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52

Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 35

Camanche 71, Durant-Bennett 36

Carlisle 51, Boone 37

Carroll 72, Winterset 65

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65

Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek-Amana 37

Charles City 67, Oelwein 39

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42

Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys, North English 47

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63, Jesup 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, West 41

Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Grinnell 24

Davenport, North 69, Muscatine 40

Decorah 80, New Hampton 34

Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 41

Des Moines, Lincoln 54, Des Moines, Hoover 27

Dike-New Hartford 60, Aplington-Parkersburg 58

Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Dubuque, Senior 48

East Mills 54, Griswold 20

East Sac County 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 47

Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 39

George-Little Rock 73, Okoboji, Milford 72

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52

Glenwood 59, Creston 52

Grundy Center 57, West Marshall, State Center 44

Harlan 69, Red Oak 17

Highland, Riverside 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20

Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45

Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 64

Indianola 72, Pella Christian 68

Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31

Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar, Marion 40

Keokuk 62, Fort Madison 42

Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61

Knoxville 82, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73

Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38

Lamoni 48, Diagonal 25

LeMars 86, Sioux City, North 56

Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47

Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 48

Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54

MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Kee, Lansing 41

MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Madrid 93, West Central Valley, Stuart 26

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

Marion 74, Maquoketa 37

Marshalltown 54, Fort Dodge 34

Melcher-Dallas 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48

Mount Vernon 68, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58

Murray 67, Moulton-Udell 48

Nevada 54, PCM, Monroe 51

New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 23

Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Northwood-Kensett 37

Newton 69, Oskaloosa 55

North Cedar, Stanwood 58, Wilton 33

North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 92, Starmont 41

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 34

OA-BCIG 60, Ridge View 40

PAC-LM 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47

Pella 80, Norwalk 74

Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, West 56

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 50

Regina, Iowa City 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 47

Rockford 61, Central Springs 51

Rockford Junior-Senior Rockford 61, Central Springs 51

Roland-Story, Story City 75, Greene County 54

Seymour 53, Moravia 34

Sheldon 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53

Sidney 81, Essex 19

Sioux City, East 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

South Central Calhoun 65, Emmetsburg 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Gilbert 59

South Hardin 54, AGWSR, Ackley 47

South O'Brien, Paullina 69, Unity Christian 61

Southeast Polk 58, Mason City 49

Southeast Valley 81, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31

Spirit Lake 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 53

Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36

Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Storm Lake 55, Spencer 54

Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 41

Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52

Tri-Center, Neola 77, Clarinda Academy 26

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35

Underwood 62, West Monona 36

Van Meter 37, Earlham 33

WACO, Wayland 59, Holy Trinity 47

Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34

Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50

Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 66

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41

Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42

West Branch 58, Bellevue 30

West Burlington 63, Danville 43

West Delaware, Manchester 67, South Tama County, Tama 34

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Saint Ansgar 57

West Lyon, Inwood 72, Sioux Center 54

West Sioux 94, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48

Western Christian 71, Cherokee, Washington 58

Williamsburg 56, Independence 39

Woodward Academy 64, Interstate 35,Truro 41

Woodward-Granger 58, Ogden 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 40, South Hardin 19

Alburnett 46, Central City 42

Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 32

Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Glidden-Ralston 47

B-G-M 48, Belle Plaine 44

Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 32

Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian School 24

Bellevue 57, West Branch 35

Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26

Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29

Camanche 42, Durant-Bennett 40

Carlisle 66, Boone 56, OT

Carroll 64, Winterset 48

Cascade,Western Dubuque 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32

Center Point-Urbana 60, Clear Creek-Amana 46

Centerville 69, Clarke, Osceola 24

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Mount Vernon 22

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sheldon 41

Central Springs 29, Rockford 24

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42

Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Colo-NESCO 60, Clarksville 56, OT

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sioux City, West 35

Crestwood, Cresco 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 44

Davenport, North 35, Muscatine 34

Davis County, Bloomfield 48, Albia 34

Denison-Schleswig 54, Clarinda 23

Des Moines Christian 69, Pleasantville 50

Des Moines, Hoover 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

Des Moines, North 40, Ottumwa 31

Dike-New Hartford 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 26

Dubuque, Hempstead 48, Dubuque, Senior 27

East Mills 52, Griswold 30

East Sac County 44, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32

Emmetsburg 67, South Central Calhoun 37

English Valleys, North English 49, Colfax-Mingo 35

Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Spirit Lake 49

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Fairfield 74, Burlington 12

Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 37

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44

Glenwood 71, Creston 53

Grinnell 74, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

Grundy Center 56, West Marshall, State Center 54, OT

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, St. Mary's, Remsen 30

Highland, Riverside 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 19

Holy Trinity 42, WACO, Wayland 25

Hudson 51, Denver 48

Indianola 55, Pella Christian 29

Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 31

Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 48

Jesup 33, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 28

Johnston 72, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70

Keokuk 52, Fort Madison 28

Knoxville 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39

Lamoni 50, Diagonal 28

Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40

Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18

MFL-Mar-Mac 51, Kee, Lansing 41

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, West Sioux 38

Marion 72, Maquoketa 60

Melcher-Dallas 47, Twin Cedars, Bussey 43

Monticello 45, Tipton 35

Moravia 61, Seymour 51

Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32

Murray 48, Moulton-Udell 41

Nevada 57, PCM, Monroe 46

New Hampton 49, Decorah 39

Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 23

Newman Catholic, Mason City 68, Northwood-Kensett 36

North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 16

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 18

North Polk, Alleman 86, Saydel 10

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Regina, Iowa City 55

Norwalk 29, Pella 21

Okoboji, Milford 53, George-Little Rock 17

Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19

PAC-LM 44, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 43

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 25

Red Oak 53, Harlan 50

Riceville 52, North Tama, Traer 39

Ridge View 53, OA-BCIG 39

Roland-Story, Story City 74, Greene County 11

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City, East 62

Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 47, 2OT

Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51

Southeast Valley 36, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 34

Spencer 60, Storm Lake 41

Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 36

Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17

Unity Christian 59, South O'Brien, Paullina 37

Urbandale 65, Ankeny 50

Van Buren, Keosauqua 66, New London 28

Van Meter 48, Earlham 42

Wahlert, Dubuque 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37

Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, OT

Waukee 48, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39

West Burlington 62, Danville 26

West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Madrid 40

West Delaware, Manchester 57, South Tama County, Tama 40

West Hancock, Britt 60, Forest City 36

West Lyon, Inwood 41, Sioux Center 33

West Monona 78, Underwood 53

Western Christian 88, Cherokee, Washington 53

Wilton 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26

Woodbine 60, Paton-Churdan 34

Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 34

BOYS HOCKEY
Blake 3, St. Louis Park 0

Bloomington Jefferson 8, New Prague 4

Breck 3, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2

Dickinson, N.D. 5, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3

Eastview 3, C-E-C Lumberjacks 2

Eden Prairie 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 0

Faribault 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 0

International Falls 3, Ft. Frances, Ontario 2

Kittson County Central 9, Bagley/Fosston 3

Moorhead 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2

Morris Benson Area Storm 4, Luverne Cardinals 3, OT

River Lakes Stars 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

South St. Paul 6, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3

St. Cloud 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

St. Francis 8, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2

Warroad 6, East Grand Forks 4

GIRLS HOCKEY
Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Duluth Marshall 0

Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

C-E-C Lumberjacks 5, Moose Lake Area 1

Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 5, Northern Lakes Lightning 2

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 2

Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 2, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 2, OT (tie)

Dodge County Wildcats 4, Simley 1

Hastings 3, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 2, OT

Lakeville South 3, Northfield 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0, River Lakes Stars 0, OT (tie)

Luverne Cardinals 6, Waseca 3

Minnesota River 9, Morris Benson Area Storm 1

Minnetonka 4, Maple Grove 0

Mounds View 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Osseo/Park Center 7, Minnehaha United 1

Park (Cottage Grove) 3, Roseville 2

Rosemount 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 3

Thief River Falls 8, Detroit Lakes/Perham 3

Wayzata 7, Lakeville North 2

Windom Area 2, Mankato West 1

Woodbury Area 5, White Bear Lake 1

Worthington/Fulda 7, Rochester Mayo 2

