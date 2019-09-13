Click on the video player above to view Friday's Sports Overtime featuring 11 schools from across the viewing area.
Related Content
- Sports Overtime: Friday prep football highlights
- Sports Overtime: Friday's prep football highlights and scores
- Sports Overtime: Friday's prep football highlights with statewide Iowa and MN scores
- Thursday's prep sports highlights
- Saturday's prep sports highlights
- Thursday's prep football highlights
- Sports Overtime (12/1)
- Sports Overtime (12/8)
- Sports Overtime (12/15)
- Sports Overtime (12/22)
Scroll for more content...