Splash pads coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- Staying cool in the summer in The Med City will be more splashy. a new splash pad is coming to Lincolnshire Park. It is one of two Rochester will be getting, the second planned for McQuillan Field Park.

"Although there still expensive, there still cheaper to build and operate than a water park and a swimming pool," said Rochester Park Planner Jeff Feece. "There a lot safer. There's no standing water to be able to drown in."

According to Feece, there have been plans to add the splash pad since 2016. People downtown shared their thoughts on it with KIMT News 3.

"I think it's a great idea," said Kelly Paulson. Anything to get the kids activated, more engaged in the community,

and get more exercise."

Other people like Dale Grandgenette like the idea but would not use it.

"It's not something I would go to myself but it sounds fun," said Grandgenette. "I'm sure kids would enjoy something like that."

The splash pad in Lincolnshire Park will be 2,500 square feet and will have 10 activities. Construction is expected to begin in the fall with an opening date next year. The parks and recreation department is hoping to have construction on the McQuillan Field splash pad start in Spring 2022 and be open by 2023. The city is also conducting a survey on the splash pad. Here is a link to it.