Spiking virus pushes western Iowa county to require masks

LOGAN, Iowa (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public.

Television station KETV in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, reports that the Harrison County Board on Thursday approved the mask regulation resolution in a 2-1 vote.

Supervisor John Straight, who voted for the mandate, says he hopes that requiring masks will help bring down virus numbers in the county, where the positivity rate of the virus has topped 20% for three straight weeks.

County health administrator Brad Brake says outbreaks in elder care facilities has been a driving factor.

The mandate is expected to go into effect by Nov. 9 and be revisited after 30 days.