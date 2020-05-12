U.S. sees surge in gun sales and unintentional gun deaths by children

KIMT NEWS 3 - Over March and April, unintentional gun deaths by children have increased more than 40% according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety.

In the same amount of time, gun sales have also drastically increased. The National Shooting Sports Foundation is seeing a more than 70% increase in background checks associated with purchasing firearms, and suspects many of these sales are first-time gun owners.

Gun safety advocates are concerned children at home during quarantine are at risk of discovering an unsecured weapon.

Alisha Eiken, co-lead of Rochester Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America explains that with gun ownership, comes great responsibility, "We know that without proper training and without proper storage, a gun in your home is more likely to hurt you or someone you love than it is to provide protection. So we encourage responsible gun owners to lock up your guns, store them separately from ammunition, and keep your ammunition locked as well."

In addition to unintentional shootings, Moms Demand Action is also concerned about domestic violence and suicide by gunshot during the pandemic.

Moms Demand Action has a Be SMART program that walks people through gun safety measures. To obtain this digital presentation, you can contact the Rochester chapter at rochestermomsdemandaction@gmail.com