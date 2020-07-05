Spike in coronavirus cases in north Iowa linked to long-term care facility

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One of the main reasons for positive coronavirus cases spiking in north Iowa is because of an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

According to state health officials, Good Shepherd Health Center has Cerro Gordo County’s first outbreak at a long-term care facility.

As of Sunday morning, it said that there are 19 positive cases.

“ CG Public Health is aware of a COVID-19 situation at Good Shepherd in Mason City. Good Shepherd is working with CG Public Health and our local and state partners to best address the situation. As with all COVID-19 cases CG Public Health conducts contact tracing and will continue to do so over the holiday weekend,” county health officials told KIMT.

As of Sunday morning, the county has 157 positive cases.