Spike in Iowa cases related to testing at meat processing facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State health officials say the number of cases of coronavirus in Iowa increased more than 15% on Sunday to 2,902 due to testing at meat process facilities.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday that 261 (67 percent) of the new cases are related to testing at the facilities.

It includes "over 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive respectively," the governor said in a press release.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 389 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the virus had been confirmed.

The state has now reported 75 deaths linked to the virus.

The person who died was an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 from Muscatine County. For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some people, the virus can cause more severe illness and death.

