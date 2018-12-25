Clear
Spending the holiday alone

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- At the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church there was plenty of food, there are laughs and chatter this Christmas, but what you might not know.
“It feels a lot different and empty inside I would say,” said Schultz.
Many of the dozens that came out would otherwise be spending the holiday alone. Schultz said this is his first Christmas without his daughter who has moved to Arizona. So rather than staying home alone, he is spending it with friends… who would also be alone.
“I do miss my husband today,” said Dorothy Prunty.
It isn’t complicated. The church is imply offering a meal and place for people to celebrate the holiday together; even if it is only for an hour or two.
“It means a lot,” said Gary. “It’s a good church and a good group of caring people.”
And it’s for a good cause even if you have to get a little aggressive.
“I called two of them and asked if they were going to the dinner and then said I’m going with,” said Dorothy. “You see, I didn’t ask, I told them I was going with.”

