Speedy decision to plead guilty in Olmsted County chase

Man found covered in burrs after he tried to escape on foot.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A quick guilty plea is entered after a high-speed pursuit in Olmsted County.

Dashaun Earl Pittman, 20 of Red Wing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office says Pittman led deputies on chase that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour on September 3 after an attempted traffic stop. Deputies say Pittman abandoned his vehicle after it rolled to a stop on 50th Avenue and Gavin Lane SE and he was found an hour later covered in burrs near the intersection of 50th Avenue and US Highway 14.

Six traffic violations and one counts of misdemeanor drug possession will be dismissed as part of Pittman’s pea deal. His sentencing is set for November 6.

Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
