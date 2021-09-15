Speeding crackdown in Iowa on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol says it is going to be cracking down on speeding Thursday.

A special traffic enforcement initiative will be conducted during what the State Patrol called “one of the most deadly” time periods on Iowa roads in the last 10 years.

The State Patrol says it saw a 74 percent increase in 2020 of drivers going 25 miles per hour or more over the speed limit and 1,497 drivers were cited for going over 100 mph. That’s a 108 percent increase over the four-year average and state troopers report routinely clocking vehicles going as fast as 121 to 151 mph.

Safety officials say Iowa has seen 235 traffic deaths as of September 14, 10 more than through the same point in 2020.