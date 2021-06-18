Speed-related deaths on Minnesota roads skyrocketing, up 84 percent compared to 2020

Speed-related traffic fatalities in Minnesota are on pace to be at their highest mark in nearly two decades.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it has seen an 84-percent increase in speed-related deaths compared to 2020.

At this time last year, there were 38 deaths related to speed. That number has ballooned to 70 in the same time span.

"We tossed out a lot of numbers, but these are real people we’re talking about. Do the right thing and drive the speed limit to help reduce death on our roads," the state patrol said.