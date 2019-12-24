Speed on Highway 14 increased from 55 mph to 60 mph

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In 2014, legislation passed in Minnesota to increase Highway 14 from 55 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour. Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are working to place the new signs.

After it passed, MnDOT wanted to conduct surveys to ensure the increase wouldn't cause more accidents on the road. Five years later, they finally feel confident to make the change. Drivers KIMT News 3 spoke with also had some concerns about the increase. "I think that Highway 14 is already a pretty busy road, so I feel like increasing it will just make it more dangerous," explained A.J. Barbin. "But also it's 5 miles per hour so I mean, it's not really too much of an increase, so I'm not really sure if anybody will even notice a change."

As of right now, the speed increase is just outside of Rochester on the east side. The new speed goes into effect as soon as the new signs are up. Barbin said some people might not even pay attention to the new signs because it's been 55 mph for so long now. "I haven't noticed them at all. I don't know if other drivers have at all," said Barbin. "I think that's something that drivers should be more aware of, so we should make sure that they are looking at those signs so they know it's increasing." MnDOT crews have until the end of 2019 to finish replacing the new signs.