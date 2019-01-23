Speed limits going up across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The speed limit is being raise on thousands of miles of Minnesota state highways.

The move comes after a five-year study by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Speed limits will be increased from 55 to 60 miles per hour on 5,240 miles of road, affecting 77 percent of Minnesota’s rural, two-lane state highways.

MnDOT says most of the new speed limit signs are in place and the rest should be up by the spring of 2019.

This is the biggest state-wide change in Minnesota speed limits since 1971.

Among the highways moving to 60 miles per hour are:

- U.S 14 from Owatonna to St. Charles.

- U.S. 52 from Canton to Interstate 90.

- U.S. 63 from the Iowa border to Zumbro Falls.

- U.S. 65 from the Iowa border to Interstate 35.

- U.S. 69 from Emmons to Albert Lea.

- U.S. 218 from Lyle to Owatonna.

- MN 16 from Dexter to Houston.

- MN 80 from MN 16 to Fountain.

- MN 139 from the Iowa boarder to Harmony.

- MN 250 from Lanesboro to MN 30.

- MN 251 from Mower County to U.S. 218.

- MN 30 from Ellendale to Chatfield.

- MN 56 from U.S. 63 to Kenyon.

- MN 109 from Wells to Alden.

MnDOT says studies show an increase to 60 mph has leads to more consistent travel speeds by drivers. This is a desirable outcome” says engineering specials Nathan Drews, “but this change is very slight and may not affect the frequency or severity of crashes.”

To see read the results of five-year study, click here.