Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Speed limits going up across Minnesota

Thousands of miles of state highway moving to 60 mph.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 1:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The speed limit is being raise on thousands of miles of Minnesota state highways.

The move comes after a five-year study by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Speed limits will be increased from 55 to 60 miles per hour on 5,240 miles of road, affecting 77 percent of Minnesota’s rural, two-lane state highways.

MnDOT says most of the new speed limit signs are in place and the rest should be up by the spring of 2019.

This is the biggest state-wide change in Minnesota speed limits since 1971.

Among the highways moving to 60 miles per hour are:

- U.S 14 from Owatonna to St. Charles.
- U.S. 52 from Canton to Interstate 90.
- U.S. 63 from the Iowa border to Zumbro Falls.
- U.S. 65 from the Iowa border to Interstate 35.
- U.S. 69 from Emmons to Albert Lea.
- U.S. 218 from Lyle to Owatonna.
- MN 16 from Dexter to Houston.
- MN 80 from MN 16 to Fountain.
- MN 139 from the Iowa boarder to Harmony.
- MN 250 from Lanesboro to MN 30.
- MN 251 from Mower County to U.S. 218.
- MN 30 from Ellendale to Chatfield.
- MN 56 from U.S. 63 to Kenyon.
- MN 109 from Wells to Alden.

MnDOT says studies show an increase to 60 mph has leads to more consistent travel speeds by drivers. This is a desirable outcome” says engineering specials Nathan Drews, “but this change is very slight and may not affect the frequency or severity of crashes.”

To see read the results of five-year study, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pipes burst at Southbridge Mall

Image

Flooding at iconic Rochester hotel

Image

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast: Bitter cold temps on the way

Image

Rochester City Council to talk policing downtown

Image

The future of Rochester's iconic corn water tower still up in the air

Image

Preventing frozen pipes

Image

Keeping the runways clear

Image

Catholic community conversation

Image

Affordable Housing and the Government Shutdown

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL club

Community Events