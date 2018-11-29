Speed limits changing to 60 mph from 55 on some southern MN roadways

Some motorists will notice some speed-limit changes soon in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota DOT announced Thursday that speed limits will be raised from 55 to 60 miles per hour for motorists using Highway 69 near Albert Lea and Highway 43 from Mabel to Winona.

The speed limits become official once new signs are put into place.

For Highway 69, the 60-mph zone will be in effect from the north side of Emmons to the south side of Albert Lea.

The existing 55-mph zones for the length of Highway 43 from Highway 44 to Mabel to the south side of Winona will be changed to 60 miles per hour.