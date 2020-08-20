Speed limit could change on part of Highway 122 in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - You'll definitely want to keep an eye on your speed as you cruise through Mason City

The speed limit on a portion of Highway 122 may be lowered. The city council gave preliminary approval to lower the speed limit from 50 to 45 on the stretch between Indianhead and Taft.

Mason City resident Jacob Urdahl drives the stretch to work every day and says lowering the speed limit might not be a bad idea.

"With plenty of stop lights, that helps somewhat but at the same time it's hard sometimes to know that you're going a little too fast and then you see a light change all of the sudden," said Urdahl.

The speed limit change was suggested by an Iowa DOT study which said rear-end crashes on the road were 3 times higher than the state average. Mason City council members will have to vote two more times to make the ordinance change permanent.