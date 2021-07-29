Speed is killing on Minnesota roads; 16 dead since Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 16 people have died on Minnesota roads since Saturday.

The state’s Department of Public Safety says that brings 2021’s traffic death toll to 254, a 31 percent increase through the same time in 2020 and the highest death toll to date in the last five years.

The biggest increase in fatalities has been due to speeding and crashes involving motorcycles. Speed-related deaths are up 42 percent from 2020 and motorcycle fatalities have increased 38 percent to 99 and 40, respectively.

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota are focusing on slowing down speeding motorists with extra patrols now through July 31. There were 122 speed-related traffic deaths in 2020, the most since 2008, and Minnesota is on pace to shatter that mark.

The Minnesota State Patrol has cited 44,967 motorists for speeding through July 8 with 646 tickets written for speeds of 100 mph or more.