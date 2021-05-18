Spectrum looks for job candidates at drive-thru career event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local employer Spectrum is taking a unique approach to finding new job candidates. On Tuesday, the company held a drive-thru career event at its Rochester Call Center. Interested people drove up to speak with a representative.

"We're hosting a drive-thru event so we can be safe and keep our candidates as well as our employees socially distanced and just to find a different way to bring candidates on-site and to learn about what Spectrum has to offer," explains manager of human resources Kelly Hansen.

Spectrum is trying to get the word out about its employment opportunities. It's is looking for customer service representatives who will provide over-the-phone cable TV support and repair services. Multiple positions are open.

Spectrum offers wages starting at $18 an hour but is working toward a starting wage of $20 in 2022. Benefits are available, as well as discounted Spectrum services.