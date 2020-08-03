Spectrum holding virtual job fairs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic has left many Americans out of work. Charter Communications in Rochester is hiring.

They are hoping to hire more than 70 customer service and telesales representatives in the Med City.

Charter Communications is holding a virtual job fair on August 17th. Applicants can apply and be interviewed from home.

Brian McLean with Charter Communications says the coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to be creative when it comes to hiring new workers.

"You would have the old school way of hiring, where you would basically show up at either a hiring fair or you would go to an employment agency and they would basically do an interview. With the COVID situation, we're in a situation where that's not possible," said McLean.

If you are interested in one of these positions, you can text “REP” for Customer Service or text “Inside” for Business Telesales positions to 97211. Applicants can also apply online here.