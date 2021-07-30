Special wish granted for St. Ansgar boy

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - A North Iowa boy is riding in style, all thanks to Make-a-Wish and some generous souls.

Kelyn Meyer is a very active kid, frequently riding up and down his street and around town on his bike. But he always knew he wanted something bigger.

"I want to drive around and go to the golf course and not spend money on a golf cart."

This brave 6 year-old is battling leukemia, currently receiving monthly treatment at Mayo Clinic, and does aquatic and physical therapy, while also fighting necrosis in his legs. Despite all the curveballs thrown at him, it's not stopping him from enjoying life, including spending time with his family through activities like camping.

Kelyn's mom Kari says he became interested in having his own golf cart not long after the family moved into town a couple of years back.

"There's a lot of people in our small town that get around by golf cart. Once he started to see that, he definitely wanted a golf cart to cruise around in."

To make his wish become reality, Mayo shared Kelyn's story to Make-a-Wish. Nick Noehl with LeisureTime Golf Cars in New Hampton heard about his story through a mutual friend who sits on the Make-a-Wish board, and was able to coordinate with E-Z Go and Textron to make the magic happen, delivering Kelyn's golf cart to his house Thursday morning.

"I sent off Kelyn's story off to corporate in Augusta, Georgia, which is where the vehicles are manufactured. I had a response from the team down there within 5 minutes and it said, 'Approved.' I was excited to receive their support."

Despite a shortage on parts delaying the delivery by a couple of months, Noehl was bound and determined to get the cart delivered, and to see happy smiles on the Meyer family's faces.

"I'm born and raised a golf cart guy, I share his passion. The small towns are where these are being used, and getting families around and being together, I think that's important to Kelyn's family is the togetherness. To see everyone here when the door opened is heartwarming for sure."

"Even if we were able to purchase something, it wouldn't have been as nice as this. It's very nice, it's exactly what he wanted," Kari says.

So what's Kelyn's favorite part about his sweet new ride?

"The seat that will go back," he said, referring to the back seat that can be folded down for storage.

Kelyn plans on making full use of his new wheels, visiting friends and even going camping with it, before the end of summer.

Since 1980, more than 315,000 children across the country have had their wishes fulfilled, ranging from going to Disney World to having their own putting green installed at home.