Special session renews hopes for those seeking state money in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Next week's special session is renewing hope for cities and others hoping that legislators can agree on spending for construction projects around the state.

The so-called bonding bill often gets caught up in disagreements over how much the state should spend, with Democrats seeking a larger bill and Republicans less.

It's been even harder this year due to a push for policing reforms after George Floyd's death and the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the cities seeking money is Bemidji, which needs a new water treatment facility due to contamination.