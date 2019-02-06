Clear
Special election in Rockwell - Worley elected as new councilor

Tuesday's election decided who will replace Adam Wedmore's former city council seat

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ROCKWELL, Iowa - While Election Day is in the rear view mirror for most voters, Rockwell residents showed up to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.

Three candidates, Lee Gossweiler, Thomas Worley and Kevin Zeitler, are vying for the at-large council seat left vacant by Adam Wedmore, who was recently elected the Cerro Gordo County Auditor in November.

Tuesday evening KIMT received the results of the election. Out of the 166 voters who cast their ballot Thomas Worley received 83 of those votes, being elected as the new councilor. Kevin Zeitler came in second place with 50 votes and Lee Gossweiler had 33 votes.

Kay Whitney came to the Community Center to cast her vote, and while there's only one item on the ballot, she believes others should follow her lead.

"It's very important because if you don't get and out vote, your voice isn't heard. I believe any election is important."

Roger Sido was on the city council for more than a decade and also voted.

"You want someone that's pretty levelheaded, be able to see both sides of any issue, be able to compromise in most respects."

