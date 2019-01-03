Clear
Special deer hunts set for southeastern Minnesota

Deer in Houston County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:23 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two late-season deer hunts are scheduled after another positive test for chronic wasting disease in southeastern Minnesota.

The CWD-positive deer was taken in Houston County during the opening weekend of the 2018 3B firearms season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says special hunts in deer permit area 346 will be held January 25 through 27 and February 1 through 3 so samples can be collected to determine the extent of the disease in that region.

All deer shot during these special hunts must be brought to a DNR-staffed check station to be tested for CWD.

“Adult male deer travel long distances, and we don’t know the origin of this deer, so it is important to collect samples over a broad geographic area to get a better picture of CWD in this particular area,” says Lou Cornicelli, DNR wildlife research manager.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health will also hold a public meeting on chronic wasting disease on January 15 from 7 to 8:30 pm at the Tau Center Rotunda at Winona State University.

