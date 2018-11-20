Clear

Special city council meeting set to announce River City Renaissance hotel developer

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 10:12 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett announced there will be a special council meeting next Tuesday to discuss the River City Renaissance Project. That project would include a multi-purpose arena, conference center, museum, skywalk and a hotel.
Burnett explained that they will be announcing the new developer of the hotel portion of the project. The hotel is the key to the city receiving millions of dollars in funds from the state that would be used to fund several other aspects of the project.
Burnett previously stated that he wasn’t going to release how many developers he has talked but that the city has spoken to the former developers of the project Gatehouse Capital. He said Gatehouse is still interested in doing the project but would not go in to more detail.
Two residents at Tuesday’s council meeting said the city should move away from the project explaining that too much time has passed.
“It’s been five years and I think you’ve missed the months and months of back-and-forth,” Max Weaver of Mason City said to Burnett. “I think we should move away from it. It’s not really important anymore.”
“Look at some of the comments people have been making; they are upset,” said Phillip Sanchez of Mason City. “Is the Hockey Association still for this?”
A member of Main Street Mason City explained that the Mason City Chamber of Commerce is still on board with the project and that they spoke to the Hockey Association and they too are still in favor of the project.

