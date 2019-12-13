Special edition of 'The Nutcracker' for people with special needs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Dance Company put on a special performance of The Nutcracker for those with disabilities. The company has been hosting this special showing for 17 years. Ted Sothern is with the company and says the special audience has become like family to the dancers.

"There is one boy that has come to every show for the last eight years,” Sothern said. “He has brought me artwork with my name on it and I get choked up just thinking about it. Just to see the impact that we are not always aware of as an artist and dancer the impact we have but when you get to see it up close and personal like that it warms your heart."

Sothern says this audience has inspired him to take the show on the road.

“There might be a way to go to different venues or schools just a few characters and just tell the story of ballet just bring dance out."