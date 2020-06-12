Special Session starts in Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3 - A special session of the legislature is underway in Minnesota. One of the issues lawmakers are tackling is examining police practices after the death of George Floyd.

Democrats are proposing a ban on police using chokeholds, requiring officers to intercede when a colleague uses excessive force, and revamping the arbitration process for police who contest their firings.

Republican State Representative Peggy Bennett says that when it comes to this issue, she wants to make sure all voices are heard.

"What happened with George Floyd was horrendous. It was a terrible thing. We don't want to see that ever happen again. I believe the majority of our police officers are law-abiding and have good hearts and are not going to do that kind of thing. But we also can have reforms to protect people," Bennett said.

Another issue lawmakers are expected to work on on during the special session are economic recovery during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Republicans also want to end the Governor's emergency power order.