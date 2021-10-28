Special Report: Kindness helping refugees risking it all in search of The American Dream

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's often said the United States is a nation of immigrants.

Next year the federal government will admit up to 125,000 refugees to the United States, the largest amount since 1993. Those given the opportunity to make it stateside risk everything in pursuit of The American Dream, and some go on to find incredible success.

Here in Southeast Minnesota, a shining example of America's promise sits on Austin's city council.

Council Member Oballa Oballa came to the United States from a refugee camp in Kenya just seven years ago. At the time, the 20-year-old Oballa spoke very little English, but hit the ground running, earning his GED and college degrees before serving as the first refugee on the Austin City Council.

Oballa tells KIMT after surviving life in a refugee camp where he sometimes went days without eating, he was determined to make the most of his opportunity in America.

"When I moved here, I didn't have a single dollar, I only have one pants and one shirt," Oballa said. "If I can make it, there's nowhere else I will not make it in.' You know, if I can make it in that refugee camp, I can make it in America."

KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon spoke with Oballa about his inspiring journey during a special report, sharing words of wisdom he has for new arrivals, and how a little kindness can go a long way for our newest of neighbors. You can catch the full report above, which includes the story of how Anthony's own family crossed the Gulf of Mexico from Cuba.

Resources for Refugees, Volunteers, and Donors:

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Refugee Resettlement Program

Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota

International Institute of Minnesota

Immigration Law Center of Minnesota

Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association

Minnesota Council of Churches Refugee Services

Arrive Ministries