Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Special Olympics Young Athletes kick off program

Children with and without disabilities are kicking off a program for the third year at the Austin YMCA to get ready for the Special Olympics.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 3:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Special Olympics Young Athletes program kicked off for the third year on Wednesday night. Children with and without special needs are preparing to qualify for a Special Olympics team when they turn 8. 

The program gets the kids' athletic skills and thinking started all while dancing, stretching, and of course, making friends along the way. Nicole Caporale is a mother and Special Olympics coach who tells KIMT it's important for children to be in programs like this to learn inclusiveness.

"There is inclusiveness starting out young so that they can grow up knowing that people are different and that's okay and that's wonderful. And that's actually fun and my friend doesn't have to look like me my friend doesn't have to walk like me."

KIMT is participating in the Rochester Polar Plunge this weekend to raise funds for the Minnesota Special Olympics. If you'd like to donate to our team, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -14°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -20°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look at some very special Olympians

Image

Midday blizzard conditions update

Image

Tracking Blizzard Conditions Today

Image

Tracking today's Blizzard Warning

Image

Snowshoeing by candlelight

Image

SocialIce returns to Rochester

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Community Events