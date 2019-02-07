Special Olympics Young Athletes kick off program

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Special Olympics Young Athletes program kicked off for the third year on Wednesday night. Children with and without special needs are preparing to qualify for a Special Olympics team when they turn 8.

The program gets the kids' athletic skills and thinking started all while dancing, stretching, and of course, making friends along the way. Nicole Caporale is a mother and Special Olympics coach who tells KIMT it's important for children to be in programs like this to learn inclusiveness.

"There is inclusiveness starting out young so that they can grow up knowing that people are different and that's okay and that's wonderful. And that's actually fun and my friend doesn't have to look like me my friend doesn't have to walk like me."

