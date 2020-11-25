Mower County to hold Special Election

A special election is set to take place in Mower County to fill the vacant seat of late Commissioner Tim Gabrielson.

The Mower County Board Of Commissioners chose not to appoint anyone to fill the vacancy until an election is held.

The special election is scheduled for February 9th, but if more than two people file, a primary election will be held to narrow it down to two candidates.

Mower County Auditor-Treasurer, Scott Felten, explains, “It's hard to beat an incumbent in a regular election, but now with the vacancy that unfortunately was created I think there will be a handful of people that will choose to file and run."

The general special election would then be held April 13th. Any interested candidates should go to the Mower County Government Center to fill out their Affidavit Of Candidacy.

Felten says, "I think it's important for somebody to have integrity and to be honest, and have the time needed to devote to this position."

The filing period is December 2nd through December 11th.