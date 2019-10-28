Clear

Speaker has message to Kingsland students: 'You matter'

The school district held the event as part of National Bully Prevention Month.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - It's an issue that's been around for decades and continues to plague our schools.

Nationwide surveys show that more than three-quarters of students are bullied mentally, verbally, and physically.

That's where Cory Greenwood comes in. The speaker from southeast Minnesota addressed students at Kingsland schools on Monday.

His message is simple: everybody matters. That seemed to touch the kids in the bleachers.

"Because there's some people in our school that go through things," Morgan Phillips, an 8th grader at Kingsland, said.

The community was invited to listen to Greenwood on Monday evening.

Student Reach Minnesota made the event possible. It was funded by Kingsland Schol Parents and Valley Christian Center.

The event was part of National Bully Prevention Month.

