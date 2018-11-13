Speaker at Charles City Schools' Veterans Day ceremony says the makeup of veterans is changing

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Speaking with those at the Comet Gym at Charles City Middle School during their yearly Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Maria Deike says that the current makeup of veterans is changing.

Deike, who is the Executive Director of the Floyd Co. Veterans Affairs office, and an Army veteran herself (and was discharged as a Sargeant), notes those who served in World War II are passing away in greater numbers, with an estimated 40 WWII veterans still living in Floyd County (out of the total veteran population of 1,288 in the county), and urges people to find them and learn their stories.

"It's important to sit down with these individuals and ask questions and ask what their experience was. And some are not going to want to talk about it, and that's OK, but at least put an effort towards those individuals we are losing daily on a national level."

Deike adds that those serving in the Armed Forces are becoming more diversified, including more women, even noting that some are serving in higher ranking positions. She credits Senator Joni Ernst, who served in the Iowa Army National Guard for 23 years, for possibly inspiring more women to enlist.

"Senator Ernst has been an excellent role model for our young female veterans that want to join, and I think they're hearing her name as becoming more prominent. They're looking up to her as a Senator of Iowa, and I think that might have a good portion of why things are changing as well."

While those that enlist have their reasons why they wanted to join, Deike says more people are starting to enlist as a way to grow their education and find better job opportunities.

She also commends schools for partaking in a Veterans Day ceremony.

"We're very proud that our younger group of individuals, that all the schools, are representing a Veterans Day event. I think that's very important for them to see that and to be there to see the different variety of individuals that are taking part. It's just good for their soul as they get older."