Spartan's girls basketball red hot following 0-5 start

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- As a player, it can be difficult to start the year on a losing streak, it can mentally mess up the rest of the season. But the Mayo Spartans girl's basketball team didn't let an 0-5 start get to them, and they're looking really good now.
Head Coach Ryan Carpenter has his team buying into the process. Make that six-straight wins for the Spartans. Mayo now has a winning record on the season after defeating defending Big Nine Champions Northfield last Friday. The team has an opportunity to keep their streak alive against the Century Panthers on Tuesday.
