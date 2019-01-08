Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Spartan's girls basketball red hot following 0-5 start

Mayo started the season 0-5, but after a six-game winning streak, the team is feeling good.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- As a player, it can be difficult to start the year on a losing streak, it can mentally mess up the rest of the season. But the Mayo Spartans girl's basketball team didn't let an 0-5 start get to them, and they're looking really good now.

Head Coach Ryan Carpenter has his team buying into the process. Make that six-straight wins for the Spartans. Mayo now has a winning record on the season after defeating defending Big Nine Champions Northfield last Friday. The team has an opportunity to keep their streak alive against the Century Panthers on Tuesday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Image

State Leaders Sworn In

Image

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Image

New Homes in Byron

Image

Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events