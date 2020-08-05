Spark opens to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An interactive play place for families opened to the public Wednesday.

It's called Spark and located at the Apache Mall.

Given the pandemic, safety measures are in place. They include limiting attendance to 50 people at a time, social distancing when possible, and everyone ages 5 and older wearing masks.

Meagan Cochran brought her two daughters on opening day.

"I was actually really concerned with my kids and how they'll be able to play with the masks on, but they haven't complained once," Cochran said. "They're totally engaged with playing and they don't seem to even notice."

Spark Director Beth Sherden wants parents to know this is a safe place to bring kids to learn.

"Let us take the responsibility of making sure we're doing everything that we can do to make this the most enjoyable experience possible as well as the safest one possible too," Sherden said.

Spark will be open on Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as well as Thursday through Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. It will be closed for cleaning during the noon hour.