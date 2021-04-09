Spark Children's Museum officially open after COVID-19 put a pause on celebrations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spark Children's Museum in Apache Mall had it's soft opening in July of last year, but COVID-19 put a damper on things.

The pandemic sidetracked the museum's official grand opening, Friday the community came together to celebrate its efforts to raise 2.6 million dollars to open in this location.

Executive Director, Jennifer Staley, says while some of the final touches to the museum are still to come - they now have the funding to complete it.

Those additions include two new exhibits - a smart city exhibit that’s in the design phase - and a motor skills exhibit - set to be complete within the next couple of months.

An outdoor green space is also expected this summer.

Staley says the facility has full support on everything that goes into it.

“They want it to be successful, they see the need for it for the families in Rochester, and so all I have to do is carry the reigns on their vision and it's going really well.”

She adds, “The kid's parents would agree - that it's really nice to have this space open 'cause it's so important mentally and socially for the kids' development to have a place to go.”

Staley while the 10,000 sq. ft. space has the capacity of 500 - they never have more than 250.

Spark plans to hold summer camps this summer and they hope to have all exhibits fully functional by the end of this year.