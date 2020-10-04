Apache Mall's Spark Free First Sundays

Spark in Apache Mall in Rochester is a place where families can play, learn, and connect together.

Their mission is to encourage play as they believe it is important for learning and development in children.

Free First Sundays is in partnership with Minnwest Bank, allowing one free admission day on the first Sunday of each month.

The museum is following all state protocols and guidelines regarding COVID-19 in order to make sure this operation can happen safely. The staff regularly cleans daily and shuts down each day at noon to ensure a more thorough cleaning.

The state law allows Spark to operate at 25 percent of its maximum occupancy -- but they are operating at much less than that.

Executive Director, Beth Sherden says, “We feel that it is important to ensure enough space for social distancing and comfort. We’re going way under that capacity in terms of what we’re allowing to be with us at any one time.”

Some of the exhibits at spark include “H2OH!”, a stem focused exhibit, a 16 foot climber, and an arts and crafts room.