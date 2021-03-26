Space in high demand at the North Iowa Events Center

MASON CITY, Iowa - Learning how a tractor operates, how bees produce honey, and learning how road salt and debris eventually ends up in our lakes and streams.

Some Roosevelt Elementary students learned all things agriculture and more during Ag Day at the North Iowa Events Center on Thursday. It's one of several events planned for the site as they begin to welcome people back in 2021.

Interim Director Jim Barkema notes the center tried to stay busy in 2020 through outdoor events like horse shows, while larger gatherings like the North Iowa Fair and BBQ Bash were called off. Now, he's been fielding calls from potential parties looking to rent space.

"It's been an ongoing month by month, week by week even, seeing what the Governor was allowing and the proclamations set in place. People are at a point that...we went a year with this, we need to be able to start finding a way back to do some of these events again."

He's been trying to fulfill people's wishes, while also following protocol like social distancing guidelines. Because of those guidelines, Barkema is offering interested parties larger spaces than what some events would require.

"There some that we can't do whether we don't feel safe offering a space for that, or whether it would be that were already full. There are some of each of those, but we are trying to accomodate as much as we can as well."

Two of the Events Center's bigger events, the North Iowa Home Show and the North Iowa Fair, have been delayed this year; the Home Show will run April 16-18, while the Fair will run August 5-8. In addition, the annual Toy Show will be held the weekend prior to the Home Show.