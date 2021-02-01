Space heater plugged into extension cord blamed for Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Six people inside a home wound up safe Sunday after a fire that officials said began due to an extension cord and a space heater.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon at 611 Johnson St. and resulted in $7,000 in damage.

"The residents were not evacuating because they were attempting to grab pets. A reminder that when a structure fire happens get out of the home immediately. All people were on the main level - no injuries were reported," fire officials said.

The Albert Lea Fire Department also wants to warn people of the dangers of using a space heater.

"We would like to remind all residents that space heaters of any kind when used must be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Also use them just like a candle - if you are in the area you can use and give them space," the department said.