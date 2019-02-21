Clear
Spa day for those battling cancer

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 9:14 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- It’s been said that the time to relax is when you don’t have time for it. When one is in the battle for their life against cancer relaxing isn’t on the calendar.
When, though, that relaxation takes form of a spa day it may be just what the doctor ordered.
“Cancer puts a whole different perspective on your life,” said Shellie Simon of Rockford.
Simon was diagnosed last October with stage for colon cancer.
“Stage four is the last stage of it and that is what I was diagnosed with, “she said.
But on Thursday she didn’t have to think about the battle. She made time for herself.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “Just to have time out just have something enjoyable happening. To put makeup on and make us feel pretty about ourselves when you don’t always feel pretty.”
This pampering, pure and simple, learning from the pro’s how to do maekup, skin care and more all while making friends who are in the same battle.
“It’s awesome to get to share positive experiences even if we’re brought together because of a negative thing.”

