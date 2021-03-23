Southland defeats Rushford-Peterson, advances to section championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Southland Rebels are continuing to see hard work and dedication pay off. The Rebels went 10-15 last season, including one win during the section tournament, but that wasn’t enough.

The Rebels played Rushford-Peterson Monday night in Rochester, taking a 73-55 victory to improve their record to 18-2, landing a spot in Wednesday’s Section 1A championship game.

For years, Southland hasn’t been known as a championship contender, but this group was the one that wanted to create a new legacy.

“Growing up and watching our varsity team when we were younger, we had never been that successful of a program,” Eli Wolff said. “It’s kind of cool to be a part of a tide that’s turning.”

Ethan Forthun says in a season where the number of fans at each contest has been limited, the community has remained supportive. With the chance to win a section championship and a larger number of tickets available, he expects an even larger and louder crowd will continue to follow on their journey.

“Our school hasn’t seen something like that for I don’t know how many years,” he said. “It’s been a while so it would be huge for the school.”

Southland will play Hayfield on Mar. 24 at Mayo High School for a trip to the state tournament.