Referendum passes for Southland School District

ADAMS, Minn.- Voters approved an amount not to exceed $15.8 million dollars for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities.

Question 2 was also approved meaning there will be another $2.4 million dollars going towards the renovation of the school’s gymnasium.

Southland Superintendent Jeff Sampson tells KIMT the referendum comes after not having upgrades in the middle and high school building for about 50 years. "At some point that equipment gets to the point where it’s just wearing out and it’s not efficient anymore and so really that was the big push."

One teacher at the school who lives right across the street will be seeing a tax increase but says a lot of work went into this plan. "They tailored this bond referendum to meet what the community members thought would be appropriate and then designed a building that would fit the needs of our students and so it was really a community effort."

Over the next 20 years, taxes will go up roughly point 1% for residential homes in Adams.

For example, if the estimated market value of your home is $100,000 you will see a $122 annual increase.

Funds from question 1 will go towards upgrades and equipment, said Superintendent Sampson." We really talked about the updating of our science labs to be more 21st century."

The gymnasium hasn't seen an upgrade in about 20 years since it was built so the space will be seeing some big improvements thanks to the passing of question number 2.