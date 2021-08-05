Southland District Schools has grand opening for its new additions and renovations

ADAMS, Minn.- After not being able to have a grand opening last year due to COVID-19, Southland District Schools welcomed community members today to show them its newest additions and renovations. People got to see its renovated media center, new classrooms, gym, weight room, and common area.

"It was a combination of a lot of factors," explains principal and superintendent Scott Hall. "Some of it was for efficiency purposes. We moved everyone into one building."

Senior Eli Wolff will be graduating from the district this upcoming school year. He's excited to spend his final year surrounded by renovations and with all students in close proximity.

"I think it's going to be really cool to have all the kids in the school together. The whole facility is super great and I'm excited to have one more year with it."

Paula Mortenson a science teacher and robotics coach in Southland District Schools is excited to occupy one of the new classrooms with her students. Her new one is located right next to the robotics lab where she spends time coaching the team.

"It's just is amazing. We just appreciate what this does for the students. This allows them to have a clean, larger, more functioning environment. That's probably the biggest focus."

Just like Mortenson, activities director and dean of students Sam Klaehn is upbeat about the improvements.

"It's great seeing the building from where it was when I was in high school. Being part of the building project, it's awesome. The whole process of it and having a lot of input was fun, and seeing the kids being able to enjoy the building is really cool."

In case you missed the grand opening, Southland District Schools is providing guided tours to those interested. Anyone who would like one should contact Southland District Schools ahead of time.